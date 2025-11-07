Kasson-Mantorville turns away Hill-Murray, reaches Class 4A football semifinals

So far, so good.

Kasson-Mantorville survived its first test as a big dog in Class 4A, utilizing timely big plays and taking advantage of its opponent’s mistakes — sometimes on the same play — to defeat Hill-Murray 35-21 Thursday in the Class 4A football quarterfinals at Stillwater High School.

The KoMets placed themselves squarely in the sights of potential Class 4A foes when they knocked off Byron, the team that had spent all season at the top of the 4A rankings, 31-28 in the section tournament.

Suddenly, the target was on their backs.

Running back Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, who ran for more than 140 yards and had three touchdowns, was pleased with the final score and thrilled that the KoMets earned a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium next week, but he still felt a little dissatisfied.

(Sign up for The Quiz, Strib Varsity’s weekly email newsletter for subscribers.)

“If I’m being honest, this wasn’t our best game,” Peterson-Gordon said. “We have so much work to do. We are such a good team, and we can be so much better.”

Trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, Hill-Murray was 2 yards away from taking the lead, but that was as close at the Pioneers would get. They fumbled the ball away, leading to a long Kasson-Mantorville drive that ended with a 35-yard Peterson-Gordon scoring reception.