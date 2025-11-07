Skip to main content
Kasson-Mantorville turns away Hill-Murray, reaches Class 4A football semifinals

The KoMets, a known quantity after their upset of powerful Byron, even left room for improvement, three-TD scorer Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon said.

Kasson-Mantorville drew a crowd to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2021, the last time it made a state semifinal appearance, and will have that opportunity again after Thursday's victory over Hill-Murray. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

So far, so good.

Kasson-Mantorville survived its first test as a big dog in Class 4A, utilizing timely big plays and taking advantage of its opponent’s mistakes — sometimes on the same play — to defeat Hill-Murray 35-21 Thursday in the Class 4A football quarterfinals at Stillwater High School.

The KoMets placed themselves squarely in the sights of potential Class 4A foes when they knocked off Byron, the team that had spent all season at the top of the 4A rankings, 31-28 in the section tournament.

Suddenly, the target was on their backs.

Running back Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, who ran for more than 140 yards and had three touchdowns, was pleased with the final score and thrilled that the KoMets earned a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium next week, but he still felt a little dissatisfied.

“If I’m being honest, this wasn’t our best game,” Peterson-Gordon said. “We have so much work to do. We are such a good team, and we can be so much better.”

Trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, Hill-Murray was 2 yards away from taking the lead, but that was as close at the Pioneers would get. They fumbled the ball away, leading to a long Kasson-Mantorville drive that ended with a 35-yard Peterson-Gordon scoring reception.

Hill-Murray then moved downfield, looking for a late score, but its plans went haywire. Kasson-Mantorville defensive back Keymoni Bent intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, giving the KoMets a 21-6 lead right before halftime.

“That turned the whole game,” said Kasson-Mantorville coach Joel Swanson. “It’s tough to come back from that.”

Hill-Murray sophomore running back Grady Buettner was the Pioneers’ best weapon. He churned for 204 rushing yards and a touchdown, keeping hope alive for Hill-Murray (9-2).

For Kasson-Mantorville, the victory was validation. Besting Byron last week wasn’t a fluke.

“We knew after we finally beat Byron that we are a special team,” Peterson-Gordon said. “This is a special moment. I’m so happy and we’re so blessed.”

