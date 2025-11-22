Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships
Three more state title games are played Saturday. Up first: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek in Nine-player.
Related Coverage
About the Authors
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Comments