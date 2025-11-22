Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Three more state title games are played Saturday. Up first: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek in Nine-player.

Hills-Beaver Creek quarerback Jamin Metzger (6) after scoring a touchdown against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy during the second quarter of the MSHSL Nine-Player football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen, Olivia Hicks and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Prep Bowl continues Saturday with three championships in Class 5A, 3A and Nine-player. You can catchup on which schools won the four other classifications on Friday here.

You can follow live scoring of each game today on Strib Varsity. All games are streamed on Ch. 45.

Saturday’s schedule

Nine-player: 10 a.m. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Class 3A: 1 p.m. Annandale vs. Waseca

Class 5A: 4 p.m. Spring Lake Park vs. Chanhassen

3Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 22

What did I say about a comeback? With less than eight minutes left in the quarter, Hillcrest Lutheran scored it’s second long-passing touchdown. After a Hills-Beaver Creek fumble, Ethan Swedberg hit Drew Fisher on a 30-yarder down the right sideline.

— Jim Paulsen

ADVERTISEMENT

3Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

On the third play from scrimmage to start the third quarter, Hillcrest Lutheran gave its fans a reason to cheer. QB Ethan Swedberg hit Sean Berge, who out leaped a defender for the ball, on a 64-yard touchdown pass. A comeback is still a long way off, but it’s got to start somewhere.

Related Coverage

— Jim Paulsen

Hills-Beaver Creek wide receiver and defensive back Micah Bush (7) after scoring a touch down against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in the first quarter. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Halftime: Hills-Beaver Creek 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 8

The first half was all Hills-Beaver Creek. Located in the extreme southwest corner of Minnesota, near to the intersection of the South Dakota and Iowa borders, Hills-Beaver Creek looks destined to win the Nine-Player title that eluded it in 2024. The Patriots had 325 yards of total offense in the first half: 187 passing and 138 rushing. QB Jamin Metzger was a perfect 10 of 10 passing, while his brother Brodie had 136 yards of offense — 71 rushing, 65 receiving — and scored three touchdowns. Brodie added an interception for good measure.

— Jim Paulsen

Hills-Beaver Creek’s Brodie Metzger (10) dives forward after being tripped up by a Hillcrest Lutheran Academy defender during the second quarter. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 32, Hillcrest Lutheran 8

It’s the Metzger show for Hills-Beaver Creek. Brodie Metzger scored his third touchdown of the game on a seven-yard run. QB Jamin Metzger then hit Carson Metzger for the two-point conversion. And, of course, the Patriots’ head coach is Rex Metzger.

— Jim Paulsen

2Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 24, Hillcrest Lutheran 8

A little light for Hillcrest Lutheran. Quarterback Ethan Swedberg capped a 58-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run. The Comets have hope.

— Jim Paulsen

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy quarterback Ethan Swedberg (6) throws a pass on the run against Hills-Beaver Creek during the first quarter. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

End of 1Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 24, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

This one is on the verge of getting out of hand quickly. Hills-Beaver Creek quarterback Jamin Metzger threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this one an 11-yarder to his brother Brodie Metzger with 46 seconds left.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hill-Beaver Creek 16, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Hills-Beaver Creek’s talent advantage is showing early. The Patriots went 70 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 34-yard pass from Jamin Metzger to Micah Bush. Another successful two-point conversion bumps the lead to 16.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hill-Beaver Creek 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Word is that the Hillcrest Lutheran players and coaches acknowledged their underdog status in this game. Comets head Coach Korey Fry told a Fargo television station “we’re just hoping to have fun.”

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

The Patriots looked like the No. 1-ranked team they are, going 78 yards in four plays. They took the lead on a 33-yard run by Brodie Metzger, who tight-roped down the left sideline and into the end zone less than two minutes into the quarter.

— Jim Paulsen

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy players take the field to warm-up for their matchup against Hills-Beaver Creek in the MSHSL Nine-Player football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Hillcrest Lutheran Comets (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (12-0), Nine-Player

Hillcrest Lutheran pulled off an upset against Kittson County Central in the semifinals led by the QB-to-WR combination of Ethan Swedberg and Drew Fischer. But Hills-Beaver Creek running back Eduardo Wegener will be hard to stop coming off his 20-carry, 162-yard performance against Fertile-Beltrami.

This is the game Hills-Beaver Creek has been targeting since losing to Fertile-Beltrami in the championship game in 2024. The Patriots have had only one game decided by fewer than 30 points all season.

Comment

About the Authors

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Chanhassen’s Owen Linder, Kade Bush and Nathan Ramler lead second Prep Bowl run in three years

Football

Chase Bjorgaard’s six touchdowns fuel Edina victory over Moorhead for Class 6A title

Football

Comments