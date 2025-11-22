Annandale’s persistence pays off with the Class 3A state championship

Most clichés are tired, but the Annandale Cardinals made one applicable Saturday. Slow and steady won the race for the Class 3A championship.

Annandale defeated Waseca 17-7 in the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The marathon to secure the school’s first football state championship began long before the first game of the season in August. The Cardinals played in the state tournament in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 and last season. Their best finish was runner-up in 2023.

“It’s been building for our program,” coach Matt Walter said. “Year after year we’ve been here. … We’ve always been beat up. In 2023, we had one injury in the semifinal game. This year, we stayed 100 percent healthy. It takes luck to get here, and these guys haven’t been satisfied all year. … It was almost state championship or bust.”

A maiden trophy was on the line for both teams, but neither lacked recent experience in the state tournament. Waseca reached state in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Annandale controlled the first half with small bursts of precision instead of rushes covering huge stretches of the field.

Cameron Ergen’s series of 3- and 5-yard runs in the first quarter and Isaiah Turner’s five-play stretch featuring runs of 2, 4, 9, 12 and 14 yards in the second quarter exemplified the approach.

After a scoreless first quarter defined by back-and-forth pushes at midfield, Annandale senior wide receiver Gabe Westman found an empty pocket in the red zone and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Kovall.