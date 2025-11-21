Skip to main content
Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Four of the seven state title games are played Friday. First champion: Minneota, Class 1A

Minneota’s Tristen Sussner celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter during the Class 1A state football championship. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Cassidy Hettesheimer, Marcus Fuller and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Prep Bowl — seven football state championship games over two days at U.S. Bank Stadium — begins Friday.

You can follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. All games will be streamed on Ch. 45.

Friday’s schedule

Class 1A: 10 a.m. Minneota 49, Breckenridge 14

Class 4A: 1 p.m. Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Class 2A: 4 p.m. Goodhue vs. Jackson County Central

Class 6A: 7 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead

1Q: Orono 7, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Orono senior quarterback Griffin Mauer came into Friday’s Prep Bowl as one of three Spartans rushers with more than 500 yards on the ground this season, with a team-high 598. He picked up another 41 rushing yards via five attempts on Orono’s seven-minute, game-opening drive, which ended with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from senior Dane Kanwischer.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville

If the Class 4A Prep Bowl between Kasson-Mantorville (11-1) and Orono (9-3) is half as exciting as either team’s state semifinal, fans at U.S. Bank Stadium are in for a treat.

Orono, unranked coming into the tournament, needed an extra-lengthy two-point conversion in overtime and, earlier, an improbable tipped touchdown catch by junior receiver Bennett Halverson to avenge a regular-season loss to Marshall in last week’s 15-14 semifinal.

The KoMets, which ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in their class, had to hold off Grand Rapids’ attempt at a late comeback in their 16-14 semifinal as the Thunderhawks recovered two onside kicks in the final two minutes of the game.

Both squads run well-balanced offenses and are looking for their program’s first state title. Orono broke through to make its Prep Bowl debut after reaching state four times in the past five seasons. Kasson-Mantorville, meanwhile, was the Class 4A runner-up in 2021.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Final: Minneota 49, Breckenridge 14

Minneota takes home its fourth consecutive Class 1A football state title with a 35-point win over Breckenridge.

Led by quarterback Tristen Sussner, the Vikings wrapped arms around each other with grins stretched across their faces as the seconds ticked down.

Sussner finished with 112 passing yards and three touchdowns while Cowboys quarterback Riley Kappes had 167 passing yards.

— Olivia Hicks

4Q: Minneota 49, Breckenridge 14

Breckenridge’s five-play, 50-yards drive including two 14-yard rushes from David Erlandson, the game’s leading rusher with 123 yards — halted when Minneota senior Joey Lacek intercepted Erlandson’s pass to return the ball 30 yards.

With just under four minutes left in the game, Minneota controls the play with a state championship trophy in sight.

— Olivia Hicks

4Q: Minneota 49, Breckenridge 14

Just three seconds into the fourth quarter, Breckenridge came back fighting. Running back David Erlandson’s quick 3-yard pass to quarterback Riley Kappes allowed the Cowboys to gain some traction on Vikings’ turf.

The team’s touchdown came on a five-play, 66-yard drive.

— Olivia Hicks

Minneota’s Kellen Bradley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3Q: Minneota 49, Breckenridge 7

Minneota’s Kellen Bradley made it two consecutive touchdowns as the third quarter came to a close.

The senior’s 25-yard touchdown run followed a series of first downs by Vikings seniors. Joey Lacek’s 23-yard rush and first down and Easton Johnston’s 18-yard rush and first down occurred on the previous plays.

As Breckenridge attempted to gain an advantage, Riley Kappes’ 41-yard pass to Cooper Roberts set up a 15-yard rush from David Erlandson. The team completed three plays in 60 yards.

— Olivia Hicks

Breckenridge’s Cooper Roberts, left, makes a catch defended by Minneota’s Adam DeVlaeminck, right, in the third quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3Q: Minneota 42, Breckenridge 7

Kellen Bradley secured Minneota a fourth touchdown after Vikings teammate Joey Lacek’s 58-yard rush brought the team within the red zone. Lacek’s run was interrupted by Cowboys junior Aiden Sanchez who sprinted after Lacek and stopped what could have been a two-play touchdown.

In response, Breckenridge quarterback Riley Kappes launched a 41-yard pass to Cooper Roberts to bring the team an eighth first down.

— Olivia Hicks

Minneota’s Joey Lacek runs for 58 yards in the third quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3Q: Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7

Easton Johnston’s interception and 21-yard return in the second quarter was just a glimpse of what was yet to come.

As soon as the clock resumed in the third quarter, Johnston snatched a pass from Breckenridge quarterback Riley Kappes out of the air and ran. The 67-yard return into a wide-open endzone allowed the Vikings to inch closer to a fourth state title with a 28-point lead.

— Olivia Hicks

3Q: Minneota 28, Breckenridge 7

Minneota opened up the second half of the Class 1A state title game with a third touchdown. Tristen Sussner’s 23-yard rush into the endzone was set up by a Breckenridge penalty.

Cowboys junior Aiden Sanchez received a face mask penalty on Kellen Bradley, who leads Minneota with 53 rushing yards. The penalty resulted in a 13-yard gain and first down for the Vikings.

Breckenridge running back David Erlandson leads the game in rushing yards with 79. Erlandson’s 49-yard run, dodging the reaching hands of Minneota’s players, brought the Cowboys their seventh first down of the game.

— Olivia Hicks

Halftime: Minneota 21, Breckenridge 7

As the second quarter ticked down, Minneota stopped Breckenridge’s attempts to add more to the scoreboard.

Cowboys quarterback Riley Kappes threw a pass that found a Vikings player instead. Senior Easton Johnston’s interception and 21-yard return prevented Breckenridge from making any further progress in the first half as the blue and gold team eyes its fourth consecutive football state title and 46th consecutive win.

While the Vikings may have started the first quarter on the back foot, the team recovered and now leads in first downs (9), rushing yards (61) and passing yards (112) in just over eight minutes of time possession. In 15 minutes of ball possession, the Cowboys achieved six first downs, 20 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.

— Olivia Hicks

2Q: Minneota 21, Breckenridge 7

The Vikings did it again.

On the “K” in “Vikings” painted onto the U.S. Bank Stadium field, a huddle of gold helmets surrounded Minneota quarterback Tristen Sussner. A 10-yard rush carried the junior into the endzone to stretch the team’s lead.

Minneota’s 21-yard, three-play touchdown drive took just 40 seconds to complete.

— Olivia Hicks

Minneota’s Hunter Carstensen recovers a fumble dropped by Breckenridge’s Gabriel Armitage in the second quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2Q: Minneota 14, Breckenridge 7

The Cowboys enjoyed a brief minute of possession before Minneota’s one-play, 44-yard touchdown put the Vikings on top.

Breckenridge quarterback Riley Kappes’ pass didn’t find the hands of a player wearing white and green, but instead lofted toward sophomore Randy Sorensen’s blue and gold uniform. The interception set the Vikings up for the next play: a flea flicker from quarterback Tristen Sussner to a wide open Landon Esping, who ran into the endzone unopposed. PAT was good to bring Minneota up seven points.

— Olivia Hicks

2Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 7

Trailing by a touchdown, Minneota entered the second quarter with something to prove.

Quarterback Tristen Sussner’s 23-yard pass to Brock Fier gave the Vikings the first down less than a minute into the second quarter and set the team up for touchdown success later on.

Sussner’s 1-yard rush into the endzone completed a 10-play, 67-yard drive in just over five minutes.

With just over six minutes of game control, Minneota has recorded 59 passing yards and 29 rushing yards. In nine minutes of possession time, the Cowboys have compiled 49 passing yards and 29 rushing yards.

— Olivia Hicks

Breckenridge’s Cooper Roberts makes a grab in the end zone for a touchdown defended by Minneota’s Ian Myhre in the first quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 0

Breckenridge scored first with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Quarterback Riley Kappes’ 12-yard pass found Cooper Roberts’ gloves inside the endzone to give the Cowboys the 7-0 advantage.

Minutes earlier, Aiden Sanchez interrupted Minneota’s chances yet again. The junior placed himself in a prime position to intercept a near-identical pass from Vikings quarterback Tristen Sussner to senior Brock Fier.

— Olivia Hicks

Breckenridge’s Aiden Sanchez recovers a fumble in the first quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1Q: Breckenridge 0, Minneota 0

The Breckenridge Cowboys won the toss and maintained control in opening minutes of the first quarter.

The Cowboys were only initially able to achieve one first down with running back David Erlandson controlling the game, completing the team’s only first down fewer than two minutes into the first quarter.

Minneota looked primed to make something happen when quarterback Tristen Sussner launched a pass to senior Brock Fier. Fier, wearing No. 35, crouched down and attempted to run through Breckenridge’s players before losing the ball. Junior Cowboy Aiden Sanchez snatched up the fumble and put Breckenridge firmly back in control.

However, the Cowboys still only have seven passing yards to Minneota’s 25.

— Olivia Hicks

The Minneota team gathers pre-game before they take on Breckenridge during the Class 1A state football championship. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Breckenridge vs. Minneota

The Class 1A championship is upon us here at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneota Vikings (12-0) will take the Minnesota Vikings field, led by quarterback Tristen Sussner, in an attempt to turn three consecutive state football titles into four.

But undefeated Breckenridge (13-0) won’t go down easy. Cowboys running back David Erlandson leads the team in rushing yards, just shy of 2,000, and quarterback Riley Kappes is set to surpass the 1,500 passing yards mark in this morning’s game. If the green and white roster can pull off a win, it would be Breckenridge’s first football state title since 1988.

When the stadium doors opened, rival marching bands began tuning their instruments, and fans in blue and green trickled in for the Friday morning championship game.

— Olivia Hicks

