Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championshipsStrib Varsity
Four of the seven state title games are played Friday. First champion: Minneota, Class 1A
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Coverage
About the Authors
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Cassidy Hettesheimer
Sports reporter
Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Comments