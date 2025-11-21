Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

If the Class 4A Prep Bowl between Kasson-Mantorville (11-1) and Orono (9-3) is half as exciting as either team’s state semifinal, fans at U.S. Bank Stadium are in for a treat.

Orono, unranked coming into the tournament, needed an extra-lengthy two-point conversion in overtime and, earlier, an improbable tipped touchdown catch by junior receiver Bennett Halverson to avenge a regular-season loss to Marshall in last week’s 15-14 semifinal.

The KoMets, which ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in their class, had to hold off Grand Rapids’ attempt at a late comeback in their 16-14 semifinal as the Thunderhawks recovered two onside kicks in the final two minutes of the game.

Both squads run well-balanced offenses and are looking for their program’s first state title. Orono broke through to make its Prep Bowl debut after reaching state four times in the past five seasons. Kasson-Mantorville, meanwhile, was the Class 4A runner-up in 2021.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer