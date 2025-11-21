Minneota secures fourth consecutive Class 1A Prep Bowl title

When the Minneota Vikings stepped onto the Minnesota Vikings’ field Friday morning, none them knew the sting of losing.

That remains true.

Minneota defeated Breckenridge 49-14 at U.S. Bank Stadium and won the Class 1A Prep Bowl for the fourth time in a row. The Vikings (13-0) won their 46th game in a row, the longest active streak in Minnesota.

Minneota last lost on Oct. 19, 2022, to Dawson-Boyd. The Vikings lost twice that season.

“It feels great, but also kind of weird, because we’ve never really known what losing is,” Minneota senior Joey Lacek said. “We’ve only ever lost three games that we can recall: two of them on varsity and one of them in a JV game. So, to me it just feels kind of normal, which feels wrong.”

Lacek, a running back and kick returner, had a 58-yard run in the third quarter that set the team up in the red zone for its second-to-last touchdown of the game. It was typical Minneota, a quick score driven by a big play.

Breckenridge allowed Minneota just eight seconds of ball possession in the first quarter and led 7-0 after a 12-yard pass from Riley Kappes to Cooper Roberts.

In the second quarter, the Vikings got their chance. Quarterback Tristen Sussner flicked a 23-yard pass to Brock Fier and set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Sussner.