Spring Lake Park completes challenging route to the Class 5A championship perfectly

Chanhassen and Spring Lake Park were football programs that took much different paths to the Prep Bowl.

Chanhassen was the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A in early September.

At that time, Spring Lake Park was flying under the radar with a ranking outside of 5A’s top five, but it finished No. 2 in the final poll.

Spring Lake Park still saw itself in the underdog role Saturday night against a recent state champion, but it defeated Chanhassen 24-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium for the program’s first Prep Bowl title in 34 years.

“We went through a gantlet of a state tournament,” Spring Lake Park coach John Stewart said. “[Alexandria] was a top gun. [St. Thomas Academy] was a top gun. Chanhassen was the favorite from the get-go. All along we just kept challenging the kids about giving your best this week.”

It wasn’t just the team’s confidence that carried over for Spring Lake Park from last week’s big upset of No. 1 St. Thomas Academy.

“There was an outpouring of support there today,” Stewart said of the Spring Lake Park community. “There was an outpouring of support in the semifinal. People I don’t even know were finding my email and sending well-wishes.”

The Panthers (13-0) rushed for 400 yards last week and 255 yards Saturday, when junior quarterback Nolan Roach produced 162 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. It was their first state football championship since they defeated Rocori in the Class A final in 1991.