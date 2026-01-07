Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

The latest list shows a defending state champion at No. 1 in Class 1A.

Detroit Lake’s took first place during the 2025 Class 1A girls gymnastics state meet. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

Monticello and Detroit Lakes sit atop the team rankings in the latest Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association poll released Jan. 5

Monticello overtook Owatonna for the top ranking in Class 2A. The Magic average 143.475 points per meet. They lead the Huskies, last year’s 2A state champion, by two points.

Detroit Lakes, the 2025 Class 1A state champion, average 142.850 points per meet. The Lakers lead second-place Mankato East by .442 points per meet.

Lakeville South, Cambridge-Isanti and Hopkins round out the top five in Class 2A. Becker, Melrose and Mankato West round out the top five in Class 1A.

You can find the complete 25-team state ranking for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 143.475 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 141.475

3. Lakeville South, 141.225

4. Cambridge-Isanti, 140.450

5. Hopkins, 140.217

6. Elk River/Zimmerman, 139.475

7. Prior Lake, 138.687

8. New Prague, 138.642

9. Edina, 138.558

10. Farmington, 136.808

Class 1A

1. Detroit Lakes, 142.850

2. Mankato East, 142.358

3. Becker, 141.433

4. Melrose, 141.350

5. Mankato West, 140.433

6. Worthington, 138.317

7. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, 138.250

8. Big Lake, 137.858

9. Byron, 136.383

10. Winona Cotter, 135.925

