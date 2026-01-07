Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

Monticello and Detroit Lakes sit atop the team rankings in the latest Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association poll released Jan. 5

Monticello overtook Owatonna for the top ranking in Class 2A. The Magic average 143.475 points per meet. They lead the Huskies, last year’s 2A state champion, by two points.

Detroit Lakes, the 2025 Class 1A state champion, average 142.850 points per meet. The Lakers lead second-place Mankato East by .442 points per meet.

Lakeville South, Cambridge-Isanti and Hopkins round out the top five in Class 2A. Becker, Melrose and Mankato West round out the top five in Class 1A.

You can find the complete 25-team state ranking for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 143.475 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 141.475

3. Lakeville South, 141.225