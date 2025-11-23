Meet the Strib Varsity 2025 All-Prep Bowl team

The Strib Varsity All-Prep Bowl Team recognizes standout performances at the high school football state championships across all classifications.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Chase Bjorgaard

Edina • senior • running back

Bjorgaard set personal and Prep Bowl records with his exceptional performance in the Class 6A championship game. He rushed for a career-high 320 yards on 31 carries and tied the Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving — in Edina’s 42-35 victory over Moorhead.

David Erlandson

Breckenridge • senior • running back

Erlandson was one of few players who matched up with Minneota in the Class 1A championship game. The running back led the game in rushing yards with 167, even as Minneota’s stats dwarfed the Cowboys’ numbers. In a last-ditch effort to gain traction in the fourth quarter, his pass to quarterback Riley Kappes gave Breckenridge its second score of the game. Erlandson finished the 2025 season with 1,994 rushing yards.

Jett Feeney

Moorhead • junior • quarterback

Feeney set a Prep Bowl record with 373 passing yards, completing 29 of 39 passes, with two touchdowns in the Spuds’ 42-35 Class 6A loss to Edina. He added two touchdowns rushing.