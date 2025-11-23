Skip to main content
Meet the Strib Varsity 2025 All-Prep Bowl team

These 14 players — two from each class — stood out in seven championship games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Edina running back Chase Bjorgaard made the All-Prep Bowl team with tremendous credentials: He rushed for 320 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Class 6A final against Moorhead. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer, Marcus Fuller, Jim Paulsen and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Strib Varsity All-Prep Bowl Team recognizes standout performances at the high school football state championships across all classifications.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Chase Bjorgaard

Edina • senior • running back

Bjorgaard set personal and Prep Bowl records with his exceptional performance in the Class 6A championship game. He rushed for a career-high 320 yards on 31 carries and tied the Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving — in Edina’s 42-35 victory over Moorhead.

David Erlandson

Breckenridge • senior • running back

Erlandson was one of few players who matched up with Minneota in the Class 1A championship game. The running back led the game in rushing yards with 167, even as Minneota’s stats dwarfed the Cowboys’ numbers. In a last-ditch effort to gain traction in the fourth quarter, his pass to quarterback Riley Kappes gave Breckenridge its second score of the game. Erlandson finished the 2025 season with 1,994 rushing yards.

Jett Feeney

Moorhead • junior • quarterback

Feeney set a Prep Bowl record with 373 passing yards, completing 29 of 39 passes, with two touchdowns in the Spuds’ 42-35 Class 6A loss to Edina. He added two touchdowns rushing.

Adrian Licursi

Orono wide • senior • receiver/linebacker

Of Licursi’s 13 total tackles (four solo, nine assisted, one tackle for loss), five came in the fourth quarter as Orono’s defense held on to see out its first Prep Bowl win, 21-14, in Class 4A. Licursi also muscled out a team-high 17 yards after the catch on his one target, a 37-yard pass.

Jamin Metzger

Hills-Beaver Creek • senior • quarterback

The 6-5 senior quarterback set a Prep Bowl record for passing efficiency by completing 16 of 18 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 46-22 victory over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in the Nine-Player championship game.

Brodie Metzger

Hills-Beaver Creek • junior • running back

A younger Metzger, son of the coach and cousin of the quarterback, had 225 yards of total offense in the Nine-Player final. He rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 99 yards and a score.

Colton Purcell

Annandale • junior • wide receiver

The Cardinals defensive back secured three interceptions in the Class 3A Prep Bowl against Waseca, tying the state record set in 2023 by Eden Valley-Watkins’ Nolan Haag. Purcell, also a wide receiver, was instrumental in bringing Annandale its first state title with two touchdowns in the semifinal game.

Nathan Ramler

Chanhassen • senior • quarterback

The 6-5, strong-armed Ramler tried to match Nolan Roach’s big-play ability in Saturday’s Class 5A championship game. He threw for 240 yards and had two total touchdowns. On the final drive, he picked up two first downs, one with his legs and the other a 19-yard completion that gave the Storm one last chance.

Parker Richards

Kasson-Mantorville • senior • running back/linebacker

After the KoMets found themselves down 21-0 at halftime, Richards was a key part of their just-short second-half comeback push in the Class 4A final, rushing for a game-high 104 yards and finding the end zone once on a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter. He also recorded two solo tackles and five assisted tackles.

Nolan Roach

Spring Lake Park • junior • quarterback

Roach was listed at 6 feet and 167 pounds on the state tournament program roster, but he seemed like the biggest playmaker on the field in both Class 5A state tournament games at U.S. Bank Stadium. He rushed for 190 yards in the semifinals vs. St. Thomas Academy. His best was saved for last, though, with 124 of his 162 yards in the first half of Saturday’s Prep Bowl win vs. Chanhassen, including three first-half touchdowns.

Luke Roschen

Goodhue • senior • quarterback

The 6-2 Southwest Minnesota State basketball commit had 209 yards passing and two total touchdowns in the Class 2A final Friday against Jackson County Central, including a 4-yard TD pass to Alex Loos for the lead in the fourth quarter.

Tristen Sussner

Minneota • junior • quarterback

Sussner set up Minneota for a fourth consecutive Prep Bowl Class 1A state title. The junior averaged 124.6 passing yards this season and raised his season total to 1,820 Friday. In the Class 1A Prep Bowl, when the 6-foot quarterback wasn’t entering Breckenridge’s end zone himself, his passes were leading his teammates there.

Roman Voss

Jackson County Central • senior • quarterback

The state’s top senior, committed to the Gophers, didn’t disappoint anybody with the final game of his high school career. He played offense, defense and special teams Friday as his team won its second straight Class 2A championship, highlighted by his 252 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Gabe Westman

Annandale • senior • wide receiver

Without Westman’s eye for empty pockets on the field, Annandale likely wouldn’t be heading home with the Class 3A trophy in hand. He scored the team’s two touchdowns in a 17-7 Prep Bowl win over Waseca and helped the Cardinals accumulate 276 total yards to the Bluejays’ 167.

