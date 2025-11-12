Kicking has become a valid football pursuit at the high school level

The parking lot at Minnetonka High School was a busy place on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon. Dads in pickup trucks and moms in SUVs carting kids to hockey tryouts while youth and adult basketball games were underway in the school’s gyms.

On the Einar Anderson Stadium field, about 50 or so commandeered the turf, most of them kicking and punting footballs, often for great distance.

It’s the 14th year that Chris Husby, an assistant coach at Maple Grove High and Minnesota’s premier kicking guru, is holding his annual high school kicking summit. Officially known as the Phase 3 Kicking Skill Evaluation Camp, it’s become a must-do for most of the state’s top kicking prospects. It’s a chance for kickers to share tips and trade secrets, assess where they stand and catalog some measurables for scouts.

Perhaps the biggest draw, aside from actually kicking the ball, was getting the chance to watch their peers, most of whom were among the best high school kickers in Minnesota.

“He’s so good,” was a common whisper. “I love watching him,” was another.

While there were no beginner kickers taking part — a level of proficiency was a must — and there was ample kicking talent, a few kickers drew attention when approaching the ball.

Chris Husby watches kickers’ kickoff attempts during a competition at his Phase 3 Kicking camp last month. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Forest Lake junior Jayden Onuonga was one causing plenty of head pivots. He’s tall and slender, and the flight of the ball when it left his foot caused heads to shake. He didn’t rush his kicks or try to overpower the ball. It was smooth and true and traveled a long way.

“He’s probably the best,” said New Prague junior Thomas Geiger, himself also among the state’s elite. “Even when he doesn’t hit it perfectly, it still goes a long way.”