After Lakeville South football knocked off defending Class 6A state champion and top seed Maple Grove in the upset of the season last weekend, one thing was clear before coach Ben Burk celebrated with his players.

These Cougars had the mental toughness to overcome much more than a seemingly unbeatable opponent.

Months before the Cougar’s 49-31 blowout of the Crimson advanced them to Friday’s Class 6A state semifinal against Moorhead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Lakeville South football received a huge blow. The coach was taking another job.

In early February, Burk approached players before an offseason lifting session to say he was leaving for Cretin-Derham Hall.

“We respected it, but we were kind of shocked,” said Cougars running back Griffen Dean, who had 286 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that victory over Maple Grove.

What happened next likely set the tone for Lakeville South’s season. Burk decided two weeks later to stay with the program where he won a state title in 2022. His family was the big reason for changing course.

“To yank them all through that I learned a ton,” Burk said. “I think I’m a better coach going through that process.”

More important to Burk, the Cougars (9-2) are better because they became a player-led team. Seniors decided they should take more ownership of the season. Burk admitted he had to win some players over again.