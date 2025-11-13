Lakeville South dominated Maple Grove through its classic Power-T rushing attack, featuring three backs lining up behind the quarterback, to rush for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
The success of the two-headed monster — two 1,000-yard backs in Dean and Swanson — came after an intense competition and amid a developing friendship, which included their third back, Finn Mehren.
“We have a brotherhood in that running back room,” said Swanson, who rushed for 180 yards against Maple Grove. “We think of it as they have to be able to stop one of us and we’re happy for each other’s success. I love that our team is more focused about winning than personal success. Everyone is bought in.”
Mentally tough
Lakeville South lost to Shakopee and Rosemount this season, but bouncing back from mistakes has been a strength in the playoff run.
A few years ago, Burk leaned on former Cougars player and assistant D.J. Hillier, a fitness coach and mental performance expert, to toughen his team beyond the physical side.
Since summer, Hillier has met with players regarding visualization and meditation techniques. During the season, the Cougars work on their mental game before Saturday film review and pregame meals on Thursdays.
Comments