“And the Taco Bell Team of the Night is ...”

We don’t know about you, but we thought it was a blast this fall to watch Randy Shaver read the reveal of the Team of the Night — twice each show — on “Strib Varsity Live.”

We have one more “SVL” show, Friday at 9:30 p.m., but we’re all done handing out hundreds of tacos each week. The sponsorship for this segment was from Border Foods/Taco Bell.

Tacos would be delivered to the winning teams the following week at practice. And each week, the teams would send us back their photos and videos of the tacos arriving ... and not lasting long.

Where did all those tacos go? Here’s a look:





The Aug. 28 show: Andover and Maple Lake.

Aug. 29: Holy Angels and Stephen-Argyle Central.

Sept. 5: Rogers and Albert Lea.