Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Where all those tacos went: Celebrating special teams from football season

We gave away hundreds of tacos each week on “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” to our Teams of the Night, a fun sponsorship from Border Foods/Taco Bell. Here’s where all those tacos went:

Coach Mike Rowe and Maple Lake were treated to tacos early on this season by Randy Shaver and the "SVL" crew. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

“And the Taco Bell Team of the Night is ...”

We don’t know about you, but we thought it was a blast this fall to watch Randy Shaver read the reveal of the Team of the Night — twice each show — on “Strib Varsity Live.”

We have one more “SVL” show, Friday at 9:30 p.m., but we’re all done handing out hundreds of tacos each week. The sponsorship for this segment was from Border Foods/Taco Bell.

Tacos would be delivered to the winning teams the following week at practice. And each week, the teams would send us back their photos and videos of the tacos arriving ... and not lasting long.

Where did all those tacos go? Here’s a look:


The Aug. 28 show: Andover and Maple Lake.

Aug. 29: Holy Angels and Stephen-Argyle Central.

Sept. 5: Rogers and Albert Lea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 12: Mankato East and Fergus Falls.

Sept. 19: Minneapolis North and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

Sept. 26: Cleveland and Rosemount.

Related Coverage

Oct. 3: St. James and Marshall.

Oct. 10: Richfield and Mounds View.

Oct. 15: Maple Grove and Pine Island.

Oct. 24: Eden Prairie and Spring Lake Park.

Oct. 25: Barnum and Jackson County Central.

Oct. 31: St. Michael-Albertville and Barnesville.

Nov. 6: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and Moorhead.

Nov. 7: Lakeville South and Minneota.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Football

Prep Bowl: Here are the teams playing for the title so far

Football

Comments