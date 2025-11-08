The construction tied to major improvements at North Community High School is nearing completion. Just up the street, the incredible transformation of North Commons Park, complete with a new recreation center, is ongoing.

The trucks and the blockades cause the North football players to detour as they walk the 2½ blocks from school to their football field. On Thursday, they made the trip in groups when classes ended at 3 p.m.

Coach Charles Adams and his assistants were shooting for a 3:30 p.m. start of practice. This created shouts for hustle as the players ambled from the gate at one end of the field to the locker room at the other.

There was a brisk, cool wind sweeping the field, although this did not keep away the most unusual of North’s frequent practice observers.

“See that light tower down at the other end?” Adams said. “He’s up there. He doesn’t miss many days.”

The visitor was an eagle that has been watching Polars practices for “six or seven years,” said Adams.

You might not buy the idea the eagle shows up to watch the activity of these young humans, until Adams, a couple of assistants and senior players add this:

When the Polars practiced a few blocks away, at North Commons, and also at Franklin Middle School, the eagle showed up.