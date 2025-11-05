Third string to star: Maple Grove’s James Engle Jr. was ready to run

“His offseason alone kind of catapulted him,” Spurrell said. “James has had an awesome season. Well deserving. He’s a great kid who has worked hard this whole time. He’s a complete back, too. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and runs the ball well. It’s awesome watching him doing his thing.”
Engle committed to Minnesota State Mankato this summer before he started a game in high school. The Mavericks coaching staff saw enough before the season to believe in his potential — and so did his Maple Grove teammates.
“I’m super proud of James,” said quarterback Kaden Harney, who is committed to South Dakota. “He was pulled up to varsity as a sophomore, but he had some rough injuries that set him back. He really worked super hard this offseason.”
This year, Engle’s work has paid off with four 200-plus-yard rushing games and two five-touchdown efforts, but his best game was arguably against Minnetonka, when he had 28 carries for 157 yards. That included TD runs of 27 and 20 yards that helped the Crimson pull away in the second half.
To grow up around Maple Grove football and now help the Crimson on another potential state title run has been a fun ride for Engle and his family.
“Maple Grove will always be on top no matter what,” Engle said. “I’m so proud of the team and the coaches. I’m so happy to be in this position.”
Comments