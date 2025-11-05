Third string to star: Maple Grove’s James Engle Jr. was ready to run

James Engle Jr. sat in the crowd at Maple Grove football games while Evan Hull became the school’s all-time leading rusher in 2018.

Engle looked up to his older brother, Jacob, who was a starting tight end, and Hull.

“I was watching them,” Engle said. “Dreaming that I could be like them.”

Engle never imagined one day chasing Hull’s rushing records, especially the way his high school career started.

Entering Friday’s quarterfinal vs. Lakeville South, the top-seeded Crimson (10-0) are positioned to repeat as Class 6A state champions partly because of Engle’s breakout senior season — his first season as the starting tailback.

State tournament brackets:

“Honestly, I never thought I’d be here,” said Engle, who has rushed for 1,733 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns. “I was a third-stringer pretty much the whole year [last season]. To bounce back from that just shows how much I’ve been doing.”

Engle’s four touchdowns in last Friday’s 55-18 win against East Ridge helped him break Derrick Jameson’s single-season Maple Grove record of 23 rushing touchdowns set in 2021.