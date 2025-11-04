Strib Varsity writer Marcus Fuller offers his predictions on which girls volleyball teams will advance to the semifinals and championship games and which will become champions in Class 4A through Class 1A this week at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Class 4A

Marcus says …

In the quarterfinals: The most intriguing player matchup in the first action at the state tournament is Prior Lake’s Sidney Burley vs. Centennial’s Elena Hoecke when Class 4A’s third and sixth seeds meet Wednesday afternoon. The Lakers earned their first state trip since 2017 behind Burley, the top libero in Minnesota. The Cougars are on a seven-match win streak thanks to Gophers commit and middle blocker Hoecke. Burley and Hoecke not only teamed up to lead Minnesota Select to a national club title but they’re both Under Armour All-Americans. Prior Lake wins in a defensive battle.

Top seed and defending champion Lakeville South should be heavily favored against Sartell, which hasn’t been to state since 1977. No. 2 seed East Ridge already lost once this season to No. 7 seed Apple Valley, in the Eagle Invitational on Sept. 19, but that was without junior standout Lauren Bunge, a Texas Tech commit. Roseville, a fourth-place finisher last year, beat Rogers earlier this season. But the Raiders will be upset Wednesday in the No. 4-5-seed rematch with the Royals, who knocked off last year’s state runner-up Champlin Park in sections.

In the semifinals: Lakeville South and Roseville won’t see each other in the state semifinals like last year, but the Cougars will again defeat the fifth seed. Rogers has a talented group of non-seniors who could be back next year. East Ridge twice beat Prior Lake during the regular season, but the Lakers will figure out the Raptors in the third meeting to get to their first state championship since finishing runner-up in 2015.

The champion: Lakeville South over Prior Lake 3-1. The Cougars lost to only one team last season and eventually got revenge against Champlin Park to win their first state title. They returned the core of that squad, and the teams that beat them this season didn’t even reach state. Easy choice.