Live updates from girls volleyball state semifinals at Grand Casino Arena

In the third set, Cretin-Derham Hall tied the score 10-10, but Marshall closed the game with a 15-4 run. During one stretch, Caroline Anetipa’s rocket shot was met by a defender who immediately placed the ball beautifully for Reese Drake to hammer it off the block. Two plays later, Avery Fahl dropped a winner at the back corner, out of reach. CDH players could only clap at the precision. Fahl had 10 kills, 12 assists and 14 digs.

“None of those plays are able to be made without all of our teammates,” said Drake, who finished with 16 kills and 15 digs. “We lift each other up and try to provide as much energy as we can.”

The Raiders (22-5), competing in their first Class 3A semifinal after breaking a 13-year state tournament drought last year, had no choice but to be proud of how far the program has come.

“We played like we had nothing to lose,” Cretin-Derham Hall coach Erin Horn said. “We came out. We battled. We were scrappy. We fought for every point. We weren’t just going to lay over and die even when we were down. … It’s been incredible to see the shift and see them grow as players. They have set the standard for the younger kids coming up.”

3rd Set: Marshall 19, Cretin-Derham Hall 10

Marshall leads match 2-0

The Raiders got within 11-10 in the third set, but they just weren’t able to generate enough scoring to put together a big comeback. Marshall answered with an 8-0 run and took advantage of CDH’s seven attack errors in the set and 21 total for the match.