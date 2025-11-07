Skip to main content
Live updates from girls volleyball state semifinals at Grand Casino Arena

Marshall and Benilde-St. Margaret’s won morning matches and advanced to Saturday’s Class 3A championship.

Marshall players celebrate a point in the third set of a Class 3A girls volleyball semifinal against Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday at Grand Casino Arena. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Class 4A state championship matchup is set. The semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A are today.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. View brackets for the state tournaments here, or catch up on what happened on the opening day of the tournament Wednesday and the second day of the tournament on Thursday.

All games are streamed live on NSPN.

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A semifinals: 9 a.m., Marshall 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0; 11 a.m., Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, Stewartville 0

Class 1A semifinals: 1 p.m., Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Mayer Lutheran ; 3 p.m., Ada-Borup-West vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Class 2A semifinals: 5 p.m., New Life Academy vs. Hawley; 7 p.m., Albany vs. Chatfield

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship: 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A championship: 3 p.m.

Class 3A championship: 6:30 p.m., Marshall vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Class 4A championship: 7 p.m., Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South

1st Set: BBE 10, Mayer Lutheran 7

Top seed Mayer Lutheran rolled into Friday’s semifinal match against fourth seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa with an aim to secure a berth in Saturday’s finals. A clean hit to center court began that process, but the Jaguars came back quickly and lead in the first set.

— Olivia Hicks

Pregame: Mayer Lutheran vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Class 1A

Skies are gray outside, but it’s bright here under the lights at Grand Casino Arena as the Class 1A semifinals begin. Mayer Lutheran, led by star senior setter Izzy Keaveny, is attempting to repeat last year’s state title run. The Crusaders take on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a 1 p.m. game for one of the spots in Saturday’s finals. The Jaguars last made state in 2022; this is Mayer Lutheran’s fifth consecutive appearance.

It’s sister duo against sister duo, with the Keaveny sisters, Izzy and Clara, representing Mayer Lutheran and the Fischer sisters, Kacey and Kamie, repping BBE.

— Olivia Hicks

3rd Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 27, Stewartville 25

BSM wins match 3-0

The Knights’ student section started to thank the seniors before the match ended. They could sense the inevitable. Stewartville trailed 23-17 and extended the match with an 8-1 run. The Tigers even faced three match points but still wouldn’t go away. Matilda Dube’s assisted block gave Stewartville a 25-24 lead, but BSM responded behind Avery Minor. The Knights advance to their first championship match since 2022.

— Marcus Fuller

3rd Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 19, Stewartville 13

BSM leads match 2-0

The Tigers tried to hang around in the third set with Dream Petersohn getting her swing going. Petersohn and Ella Theobald have been the main offensive weapons for Stewartville on Friday, but it has been tough to match the opposition’s hitting prowess.

— Marcus Fuller

2nd Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 25, Stewartville 16

BSM leads match 2-0

So much for the Knights not being efficient early in this Class 3A semifinal match. They played one of their best sets in the tournament so far, hitting .438 with only two attack errors, to take a two-set lead. Avery Minor, who led sophomores in the state with 365 kills entering the tourney, finished off the second with her 10th kill. Sailor Freidly also has nine kills for BSM.

— Marcus Fuller

2nd Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 18, Stewartville 12

BSM leads match 1-0

Stewartville has one of the best middles in the state in senior Matilda Dube, but she needed help limiting BSM’s tandem of Avery Minor and Sailor Freidly, who both had more than 300 kills during the season.

— Marcus Fuller

2nd Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Stewartville 6

BSM leads match 1-0

The Knights started slow for the second straight set, but that didn’t keep them from taking control. Stewartville had to take a timeout after being outscored 9-1 following an early lead. BSM kept up the pace behind .417 hitting at that point with two aces.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 27, Stewartville 25

BSM leads match 1-0

The Tigers went on a 5-1 run to get to their first match point up 24-22, but that wouldn’t be enough to put down Stewartville. The Knights also trailed 25-24 late in the set but rallied with three straight points to take the early match lead. Sailor Friedly leads BSM with six kills, including two clutch swings with her team trailing.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Stewartville 9

In the second Class 3A semifinal Friday, Stewartville’s early 5-1 lead vanished when Benilde-St. Margaret’s used an 11-3 run to surge ahead. Sailor Friedly and Avery Minor opened the match with seven combined kills. These two teams played earlier in the season with the Tigers coming out on top, but this is a bigger stage.

— Marcus Fuller

How Marshall advanced to the 3A final

Marshall volleyball coach Dan Westby doesn’t expect perfection from his team, but this season has been close to that.

Marshall’s only losses were to Lakeville South and Eagan in two of the biggest volleyball tournaments of the regular season.

Westby knew those losses could prepare his players for later in the season when a state championship was on the line.

The top-seeded Tigers (31-2) advanced to their fourth straight Class 3A state final with Friday’s 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 against No. 5 seed Cretin-Derham Hall at Grand Casino Arena.

Last year’s state runner-up finish kept Westby from achieving a four-peat after Class 3A titles from 2021-23, but the Tigers are back as the favorites.

“There have certainly been times when we haven’t been at peak performance. But overall, this team has really been good,” Westby said. “Outside of one set versus Lakeville South at the Apple Valley tournament when we played poorly and one set versus Eagan at the Lakeville [North] tournament when we played poorly. Other than that, it’s been steady all the way through.”

In the third set, Cretin-Derham Hall tied the score 10-10, but Marshall closed the game with a 15-4 run. During one stretch, Caroline Anetipa’s rocket shot was met by a defender who immediately placed the ball beautifully for Reese Drake to hammer it off the block. Two plays later, Avery Fahl dropped a winner at the back corner, out of reach. CDH players could only clap at the precision. Fahl had 10 kills, 12 assists and 14 digs.

“None of those plays are able to be made without all of our teammates,” said Drake, who finished with 16 kills and 15 digs. “We lift each other up and try to provide as much energy as we can.”

The Raiders (22-5), competing in their first Class 3A semifinal after breaking a 13-year state tournament drought last year, had no choice but to be proud of how far the program has come.

“We played like we had nothing to lose,” Cretin-Derham Hall coach Erin Horn said. “We came out. We battled. We were scrappy. We fought for every point. We weren’t just going to lay over and die even when we were down. … It’s been incredible to see the shift and see them grow as players. They have set the standard for the younger kids coming up.”

3rd Set: Marshall 19, Cretin-Derham Hall 10

Marshall leads match 2-0

The Raiders got within 11-10 in the third set, but they just weren’t able to generate enough scoring to put together a big comeback. Marshall answered with an 8-0 run and took advantage of CDH’s seven attack errors in the set and 21 total for the match.

— Marcus Fuller

3rd Set: Marshall 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 5

Marshall leads match 2-0

The Raiders tried to get momentum going in the third set with a 4-1 early advantage. Not surprisingly, the Tigers responded with a 6-1 run to take back the lead. This team is on a mission to make it to the state final.

— Marcus Fuller

2nd Set: Marshall 25, Cretin-Derham Hall 16

Marshall leads match 2-0

The Raiders finally put up a wall on Marshall hitting machine Reese Drake with a block from Caroline Anetipa and Leila Colvin late in the second set. What did the Tigers do? They went to another go-to senior in Avery Fahl, who ended the period with an ace. Fahl’s all-around effort, with six kills, eight assists and 11 digs, has been a factor. Drake doesn’t just make an impact offensively. She already has a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs.

— Marcus Fuller

2nd Set: Marshall 16, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Marshall leads match 1-0

Marshall’s student section chanted “that was easy” after Reese Drake hammered a kill down the line. She followed that with a ball that dropped in the back corner. That wasn’t so easy, but she made it look that way. The Raiders need to find a way to slow down one of the state’s most feared hitters.

— Marcus Fuller

Marshall players celebrate a point in the first set Friday against Cretin-Derham Hall. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2nd Set: Marshall 9, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Marshall leads match 1-0

Marshall’s defense has arguably been the story of the match so far. The Tigers were tied 3-3 with Cretin-Derham Hall before a 6-0 run was highlighted by a stuff by sisters Avery and Julia Fahl. Raiders top hitter Caroline Banks had been limited to one kill at that point.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Marshall 25, Cretin-Derham Hall 15

Marshall leads match 1-0

Marshall’s Reese Drake set the tempo of the first set from start to finish. The 5-8 senior and Southwest Minnesota State commit opened swinging big and ended with another powerful shot landing in front of the back row. Drake made six kills in the opening set. The Tigers forced CDH to hit .136.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Marshall 19, Cretin-Derham Hall 12

The Tigers pulled away again with three straight points in the middle of the first set, but the Raiders answered to keep from falling behind by double digits. Caroline Anetipa extended a long rally with two diving digs, but Marshall finished the point off with Reese Drake’s blast in front of the back row.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Marshall 13, Cretin-Derham Hall 9

Cretin-Derham Hall trailed by seven points before using a combination of timely hitting and defense to get back into the set. The Raiders got a big block from Leila Colvin and a kill down the line from Charlotte Garman to ignite cheers from their student section.

— Marcus Fuller

1st Set: Marshall 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

The Tigers, seeded No. 1 in Class 3A, made a fast start behind all-state seniors Reese Drake and Avery Fahl, who combined for four of the team’s first seven points. The Raiders needed a timeout early to figure out their offensive flow.

— Marcus Fuller

