Live updates from girls volleyball state semifinals and quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Lakeville South returns to Class 4A state final after beating Roseville 3-0. Apple Valley vs. Prior Lake play next for a spot in Saturday’s 4A state final.

Sam Blomquist of Roseville Area scores over Caitlin Schmidt of Rogers in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Wednesday. Roseville won 3-0 to advance to the semifinals against Lakeville South Thursday at 9 a.m. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The four teams in Class 4A play Thursday morning for a trip to Saturday’s state championship. Others in 4A will continue on in the consolation bracket.

Later Thursday, the quarterfinals begin for the smaller schools. See the schedule below. You can also catch up on what happened on the opening day of the tournament Wednesday.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. You can view brackets for the state tournaments here.

All games will be streamed live on NSPN.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A semifinals: 9:00 a.m. Lakeville South 3, Roseville 0; 11 a.m.: Prior Lake vs. East Ridge/Apple Valley Semifinal

Class 2A quarterfinals: 1 p.m. New London-Spicer v. Hawley; New Life Academy vs. Southwest Christian; 3 p.m. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Albany; Esko vs. Chatfield

Class 1A quarterfinals: 5 p.m. North Woods vs. Mayer Lutheran; Cleveland vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 7 p.m. Nevis vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; Ada-Borup-West vs. Fillmore Central

Extra reading: All-Minnesota girls volleyball team; Predicting the state tournament winners.

2nd Set: Prior Lake 25, Apple Valley 22

Match is tied 1-1.

The Lakers came back with energy in the second set, matching what Apple Valley was bringing. Prior Lake built a 23-16 lead, then held on through a late Apple Valley rally.

— Jim Paulsen

How Lakeville South advanced to the 4A final

As the defending state champs in Class 4A, and loaded with an enviable cache of volleyball talent, Lakeville South coach Stephen Willingham’s plan for repeating included an important lesson: the Cougars were going to be the focus of every team they played this season. Dealing with the extra attention is part of being a champion.

“Our coaches always tell us, ‘You have a target on your backs. Everybody is gonna play their best against you because they want to take that championship’, ” junior middle blocker Graced Hertaus said.

The Cougars took the best Roseville had to offer and still came away with a three-set 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 victory.

Roseville played fearlessly, even taking a late 21-17 lead in the third set, but bigger Lakeville South wore them down.

“We’re prepped for that,” Herthaus said. “We’re ready for them to show us their best, but then, we have to give our best game, too.”

Lakeville South’s best proved just too much for Roseville, no matter how determined the Raiders were.

“We are so tough and gritty. I think we were so well prepared and we had the right mindset, but we lost a little bit of the special sauce that makes us who we are,” Roseville coach Greg Ueland said.

Romi Chlebecek and Elleora Utecht each had 12 kills for Lakeville South, which dominated at the net with 18 blocks, forcing Roseville to work for every point it got. The Raiders had a -.044 hitting percentage.

“It can be daunting, because you work your butts off and it doesn’t quite work,” Ueland admitted. “Lakeville South is a great team. But it can drain you, right?”

— Jim Paulsen

1st Set: Apple Valley 25, Prior Lake 14

Apple Valley leads match 1-0.

The Eagles continued their strong state tournament play with a convincing 25-14 victory over Prior Lake. The effervescent and always smiling Sophia Cowan was wonderful in the first set, going a perfect 10-for-10 on attacks.

— Jim Paulsen

1st Set: Apple Valley 8, Prior Lake 6

Apple Valley picked up right where it left off Wednesday, bolting out to 7-0 lead. The Eagles rallied to win their quarterfinal match over East Ridge was a near-perfect performance in the fourth and fifth set. Prior Lake took a timeout and came back with five straight points.

— Jim Paulsen

3rd Set: Lakeville South 25, Roseville 22

Lakeville South wins match 3-0.

Roseville managed to build a four-point lead, 21-17, but Lakeville South responded with terrific defense and solid hitting to pull out the final set. Romi Chlebecek and Elleora Utecht each had 12 kills for Lakeville South while Kaelyn Bjorkland had 26 set assists.

— Jim Paulsen

3rd Set: Lakeville South 16, Roseville 14

As has been the case all match, Roseville starts out determined to match Lakeville South point-for-point, but that’s a tall order for an entire set. A slump or a bad matchup on a rotation and suddenly the Lakeville South lead starts to grow.

— Jim Paulsen

2nd Set: Lakeville South 25, Roseville 19

Lakeville South leads match 2-0.

Gotta say this for Roseville. The Raiders are scrappy. They don’t back down. No team owned a lead of more than two points until the end of the set. Roseville actually led 17-16 before a 4-0 run by the Cougars drained the Raiders momentum. Romi Chlebecek leads Lakeville South with eight kills.

— Jim Paulsen

2nd Set: Lakeville South 9, Roseville 8

Roseville is changing up its attack, trying to counter Lakeville South’s imposing block by moving them side-to-side. But the Cougars have seen this tactic all year and they know how to deal with it. How big is Lakeville South? The Cougars on the floor go 5-11, 5-11, 5-10, 6-1 and 6-2. The only small player is Libero Amanda Cullen, who is 5-2.

— Jim Paulsen

1st set: Lakeville South 25, Roseville 13

Lakeville South leads match 1-0.

It was a dominant first set for Lakeville South. Romi Chlebecek and Elleora Utecht paced the Cougars attack with four kills each.

— Jim Paulsen

1st Set: Lakeville South 16, Roseville 9

The defending Class 4A champion Cougars’ strong game at the net, putting up a block that is giving Roseville difficulty, has resulted in an early Lakeville South lead. Roseville needs to find different routes to hit around the block.

— Jim Paulsen

About the Authors

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

