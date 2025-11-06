Live updates from girls volleyball state semifinals and quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

The four teams in Class 4A play Thursday morning for a trip to Saturday’s state championship. Others in 4A will continue on in the consolation bracket.

Later Thursday, the quarterfinals begin for the smaller schools. See the schedule below. You can also catch up on what happened on the opening day of the tournament Wednesday.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. You can view brackets for the state tournaments here.

All games will be streamed live on NSPN.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A semifinals: 9:00 a.m. Lakeville South 3, Roseville 0; 11 a.m.: Prior Lake vs. East Ridge/Apple Valley Semifinal

Class 2A quarterfinals: 1 p.m. New London-Spicer v. Hawley; New Life Academy vs. Southwest Christian; 3 p.m. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Albany; Esko vs. Chatfield

Class 1A quarterfinals: 5 p.m. North Woods vs. Mayer Lutheran; Cleveland vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 7 p.m. Nevis vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; Ada-Borup-West vs. Fillmore Central