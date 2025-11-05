Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live updates from girls volleyball state quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

The state tournament begins with Class 4A, the large-school bracket. It will be defending champion Lakeville South vs. Sartell on one court, and Roseville vs. Rogers in a 4 v. 5 seed matchup on the other.

Leah Driessen, an English teacher at Rogers High school, tossed pom poms to her students at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday ahead of the Class 4A girls volleyball state tournament quarterfinals between Roseville and Rogers. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Thirty-two high school girls volleyball teams across four classifications in Minnesota begin competition at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul this for the state tournament.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. You can view brackets for the state tournaments here.

All games will be streamed live on NSPN.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal schedule

Class 4A: 1 p.m. Sartell vs. Lakeville South; Rogers vs. Roseville; 3 p.m. Apple Valley

East Ridge; Centennial vs. Prior Lake

Class 3A: 5 p.m. Big Lake vs. Marshall; Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice; 7 p.m. Grand Rapids vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; Mahtomedi vs. Stewartville

Thursday’s schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 a.m. Class 4A semifinal

11 a.m.: Class 4A Semifinal

Class 2A quarterfinals: 1 p.m. New London-Spicer v. Hawley; New Life Academy vs. Southwest Christian; 3 p.m. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Albany; Esko vs. Chatfield

Related Coverage

Class 1A quarterfinals: 5 p.m. North Woods vs. Mayer Lutheran; Cleveland vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 7 p.m. Nevis vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; Ada-Borup-West vs. Fillmore Central

Extra reading: All-Minnesota girls volleyball team; Predicting the state tournament winners.

Class 4A quarterfinal predictions

The most intriguing player matchup in the first action at the state tournament is Prior Lake’s Sidney Burley vs. Centennial’s Elena Hoecke when Class 4A’s third and sixth seeds meet Wednesday afternoon. The Lakers earned their first state trip since 2017 behind Burley, the top libero in Minnesota. The Cougars are on a seven-match win streak thanks to Gophers commit and middle blocker Hoecke. Burley and Hoecke not only teamed up to lead Minnesota Select to a national club title but they’re both Under Armour All-Americans. Prior Lake wins in a defensive battle.

Top seed and defending champion Lakeville South should be heavily favored against Sartell, which hasn’t been to state since 1977. No. 2 seed East Ridge already lost once this season to No. 7 seed Apple Valley, in the Eagle Invitational on Sept. 19, but East Ridge was without junior standout Lauren Bunge, a Texas Tech commit. Roseville, a fourth-place finisher last year, beat Rogers earlier this season. But the Raiders will be upset Wednesday in the No. 4-5-seed rematch with the Royals, who knocked off last year’s state runner-up Champlin Park in sections.

— Marcus Fuller

Comment

About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Volleyball

Volleyball state tournaments: brackets and Strib Varsity predictions

Girls Volleyball

All-Minnesota Player of the Year in girls volleyball: Centennial’s Elena Hoecke

Girls Volleyball

Comments