Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls volleyball team

Strib Varsity’s selection of the state’s top 25 players across all classifications is based on statistics, input from coaches and impact on teams.

Girls Varsity Volleyball illustration
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The girls volleyball state tournaments start Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, but before they begin, here’s a list of Minnesota’s top players, many of them competing for state championship trophies.

Strib Varsity selected the 25 top girls volleyball players in the state this year. We polled coaches at the top of their conferences and classes, considered team and individual success, and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota Team honorees (in alphabetical order):

Clockwise from top left: Cora Bicknese, libero/defensive specialist, Chatfield; Sidney Burley, defensive specialist/libero, Prior Lake; Sophia Cowan, outside hitter, Apple Valley; Kaelyn Bjorklund, setter/right side, Lakeville South; Romi Chlebecek, outside hitter, Lakeville South.

Cora Bicknese

Chatfield • junior • defensive specialist/right side

At 5-foot-7, Bicknese will focus primarily on defense in the Big Ten, but she did it all for Chatfield with more than 360 kills and 370 digs to get back to the state tourney. College: Michigan State

Kaelyn Bjorklund

Lakeville South • junior • setter/right side

A natural leader who excels in making teammates better, Bjorklund ran the offense for the defending Class 4A state champion and ranked in the top five in the state with more than 800 assists. College: Clemson

Sidney Burley

Prior Lake • senior • defensive specialist/libero

She was selected to the Under Armour All-America team as one of the top liberos in the country and had four matches with 20-plus digs. College: Kentucky

Romi Chlebecek

Lakeville South • senior • outside hitter

The Cougars relied on Chlebecek for clutch performances all season, as she led them with nearly 400 kills and ranked second on the team in aces and blocks. College: Denver

Clockwise from top left: Reese Drake, outside hitter, Marshall; Matilda Dube, middle blocker, Stewartville; Avery Fahl, middle blocker/setter, Marshall; Ellery DeBoer, setter, Willmar; Rayna Christianson, setter/right side, Lakeville North.

Rayna Christianson

Lakeville North • senior • setter/right side/middle blocker

At 6-2, Christianson is one of the state’s top playmakers and a rare career member of the 2,000-assist, 1,000-kill and 500-dig club. College: Creighton

Sophia Cowan

Apple Valley • junior • outside hitter

The powerful-swinging Cowan had a breakout season with a team-best 379 kills during the regular season, which included leading her team to the Eagle Invitational final. College: undecided

Ellery DeBoer

Willmar • junior • setter

Considered by several coaches as the best passer in Minnesota, at 5-11 DeBoer was among the state’s leaders and reached 3,000 career assists this season. College: Michigan State

Reese Drake

Marshall • senior • outside hitter

Drake went from MVP in the coaches association’s all-star match in July to being a fearless hitter with 400-plus kills for the defending Class 3A state champion and No. 1-ranked team. College: Southwest Minnesota State

Matilda Dube

Stewartville • senior • middle blocker

One of the most versatile middles in Class 3A, Dube has a formidable serve and ranked in the state’s top 10 with both 80-plus blocks and a hitting percentage just under 39. College: undecided

Avery Fahl

Marshall • senior • middle blocker/setter

Fahl is a 6-foot setter with more than 1,000 career assists who ranked second on the team with more than 300 kills for the Tigers, who made their eighth straight state tourney. College: Southwest Minnesota State

Clockwise from top left: Izzy Keaveny, setter, Mayer Lutheran; Elena Hoecke, middle blocker, Centennial; Kelsey Lobitz opposite, Albany; Madi Kraft, defensive specialist/libero, Eagan; Mesa Jameson, middle blocker, Eagan.

Elena Hoecke

Centennial • senior • middle blocker

Hoecke is a 6-3 intimidator at the net who had six matches with at least five blocks and had the state’s best hitting percentage (.428) for players with at least 300 kills. The Under Armour All-American also competed for Team USA’s Under-19 national team. College: Gophers

Mesa Jameson

Eagan • sophomore • middle blocker/outside hitter

No player in Minnesota has more potential than Jameson, a 6-3 middle who was named to the Under-17 national team and led the Wildcats with 327 kills. College: undecided

Izzy Keaveny

Mayer Lutheran • senior • setter

A Class 1A state champion last year with her twin sister, Keaveny has more than 2,000 career assists, but she also leads her team in blocks and ranks second in kills. College: St. Cloud State

Madi Kraft

Eagan • senior • defensive specialist/libero

The 5-7 defensive dynamo and team captain has nearly 1,700 digs in her career, including more than 300 during the regular season. College: Gophers

Kelsey Lobitz

Albany • senior • right side

Lobitz is one of the state’s best all-around players, making an impact on offense and defense with 200-plus kills and digs each, along with 100 career aces. College: Bemidji State

Clockwise from top left: Sydney Pink, outside hitter/opposite, Delano; Kacie Schulte, outside hitter, Maple Grove; Hayden Reeder, outside hitter, Anoka; Savy Repinski, setter, Winona Cotter; Avery Minor, outside hitter, Benilde-St. Margaret’s. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Avery Minor

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • sophomore • outside hitter/opposite

Minor had one of the best seasons of any sophomore by surpassing 330 kills and 230 digs while leading the Knights to their first state appearance since 2022 by upsetting No. 1 seed Delano. College: undecided

Sydney Pink

Delano • senior • right side/outside hitter

The 5-9 Pink, also a softball standout, led the Tigers with 279 kills and surpassed 1,000 career digs this season. College: undecided

Hayden Reeder

Anoka • senior • outside hitter

The 6-1 Reeder finished her second straight season with 400-plus kills, but Anoka didn’t reach the state tournament after two consecutive appearances. College: Arizona

Savy Repinski

Winona Cotter • senior • setter/right side

Among the state’s leaders in assists and service aces this season, she surpassed 2,800 career assists for the Ramblers. College: Missouri Kansas City

Kacie Schulte

Maple Grove • junior • outside hitter

She made her case to be considered the best player in the state by carrying the Crimson to 23 consecutive wins while leading them with 444 kills, including six matches with more than 20 kills. College: Arizona State

Clockwise from top left: Ella Thorson, setter, St. Croix Prep; Kinley Soiney, middle blocker, Mabel-Canton; Ella Zieske, outside hitter, Chanhassen; Katie Vetter, outside hitter, Hawley; Kaydence White, outside hitter, Kittson County Central. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kinley Soiney

Mable-Canton • senior • middle blocker

The 5-11 Soiney’s one of the most prolific hitters in Minnesota volleyball. She had a fourth straight season with more than 440 kills and became only the 10th player in state history to reach 2,000 career kills. College: Jamestown

Ella Thorson

St. Croix Prep • senior • setter

The 6-foot Thorson helped the Lions to the most wins in team history and had matches with 50 and 55 assists. The latter tied for the second most in the state since 2023. College: St. Thomas

Katie Vetter

Hawley • junior • outside hitter

Lacking size didn’t hinder the 5-7 Vetter from ranking second on the team with more than 250 kills, to go with more than 1,200 career digs for the defending Class 2A state champion. College: undecided

Kaydence White

Kittson County Central • senior • outside hitter

The 6-foot White led the state with 593 kills and stopped just short of being the first player with 600 in a season since 2008. College: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ella Zieske

Chanhassen • sophomore • outside hitter

After leading the Storm in hitting as a freshman last year, the 5-11 Zieske reached 424 kills this season, including averaging nearly 24 kills during a five-match winning streak. College: undecided

