Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls volleyball team

The girls volleyball state tournaments start Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, but before they begin, here’s a list of Minnesota’s top players, many of them competing for state championship trophies.

Strib Varsity selected the 25 top girls volleyball players in the state this year. We polled coaches at the top of their conferences and classes, considered team and individual success, and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota Team honorees (in alphabetical order):

Clockwise from top left: Cora Bicknese, libero/defensive specialist, Chatfield; Sidney Burley, defensive specialist/libero, Prior Lake; Sophia Cowan, outside hitter, Apple Valley; Kaelyn Bjorklund, setter/right side, Lakeville South; Romi Chlebecek, outside hitter, Lakeville South.

Cora Bicknese

Chatfield • junior • defensive specialist/right side

At 5-foot-7, Bicknese will focus primarily on defense in the Big Ten, but she did it all for Chatfield with more than 360 kills and 370 digs to get back to the state tourney. College: Michigan State

Kaelyn Bjorklund

Lakeville South • junior • setter/right side

A natural leader who excels in making teammates better, Bjorklund ran the offense for the defending Class 4A state champion and ranked in the top five in the state with more than 800 assists. College: Clemson

Sidney Burley

Prior Lake • senior • defensive specialist/libero

She was selected to the Under Armour All-America team as one of the top liberos in the country and had four matches with 20-plus digs. College: Kentucky