Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls volleyball team

The girls volleyball state tournaments start Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, but before they begin, here’s a list of Minnesota’s top players, many of them competing for state championship trophies.
Strib Varsity selected the 25 top girls volleyball players in the state this year. We polled coaches at the top of their conferences and classes, considered team and individual success, and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota Team honorees (in alphabetical order):
Cora Bicknese
Chatfield • junior • defensive specialist/right side
At 5-foot-7, Bicknese will focus primarily on defense in the Big Ten, but she did it all for Chatfield with more than 360 kills and 370 digs to get back to the state tourney. College: Michigan State
Kaelyn Bjorklund
Lakeville South • junior • setter/right side
A natural leader who excels in making teammates better, Bjorklund ran the offense for the defending Class 4A state champion and ranked in the top five in the state with more than 800 assists. College: Clemson
Sidney Burley
Prior Lake • senior • defensive specialist/libero
She was selected to the Under Armour All-America team as one of the top liberos in the country and had four matches with 20-plus digs. College: Kentucky
Romi Chlebecek
Lakeville South • senior • outside hitter
The Cougars relied on Chlebecek for clutch performances all season, as she led them with nearly 400 kills and ranked second on the team in aces and blocks. College: Denver
Lakeville North • senior • setter/right side/middle blocker
At 6-2, Christianson is one of the state’s top playmakers and a rare career member of the 2,000-assist, 1,000-kill and 500-dig club. College: Creighton
Sophia Cowan
Apple Valley • junior • outside hitter
The powerful-swinging Cowan had a breakout season with a team-best 379 kills during the regular season, which included leading her team to the Eagle Invitational final. College: undecided
Ellery DeBoer
Willmar • junior • setter
Considered by several coaches as the best passer in Minnesota, at 5-11 DeBoer was among the state’s leaders and reached 3,000 career assists this season. College: Michigan State
Reese Drake
Marshall • senior • outside hitter
Drake went from MVP in the coaches association’s all-star match in July to being a fearless hitter with 400-plus kills for the defending Class 3A state champion and No. 1-ranked team. College: Southwest Minnesota State
Matilda Dube
Stewartville • senior • middle blocker
One of the most versatile middles in Class 3A, Dube has a formidable serve and ranked in the state’s top 10 with both 80-plus blocks and a hitting percentage just under 39. College: undecided
Avery Fahl
Marshall • senior • middle blocker/setter
Fahl is a 6-foot setter with more than 1,000 career assists who ranked second on the team with more than 300 kills for the Tigers, who made their eighth straight state tourney. College: Southwest Minnesota State
Elena Hoecke
Centennial • senior • middle blocker
Hoecke is a 6-3 intimidator at the net who had six matches with at least five blocks and had the state’s best hitting percentage (.428) for players with at least 300 kills. The Under Armour All-American also competed for Team USA’s Under-19 national team. College: Gophers
Mesa Jameson
Eagan • sophomore • middle blocker/outside hitter
No player in Minnesota has more potential than Jameson, a 6-3 middle who was named to the Under-17 national team and led the Wildcats with 327 kills. College: undecided
Izzy Keaveny
Mayer Lutheran • senior • setter
A Class 1A state champion last year with her twin sister, Keaveny has more than 2,000 career assists, but she also leads her team in blocks and ranks second in kills. College: St. Cloud State
Madi Kraft
Eagan • senior • defensive specialist/libero
The 5-7 defensive dynamo and team captain has nearly 1,700 digs in her career, including more than 300 during the regular season. College: Gophers
Kelsey Lobitz
Albany • senior • right side
Lobitz is one of the state’s best all-around players, making an impact on offense and defense with 200-plus kills and digs each, along with 100 career aces. College: Bemidji State
Minor had one of the best seasons of any sophomore by surpassing 330 kills and 230 digs while leading the Knights to their first state appearance since 2022 by upsetting No. 1 seed Delano. College: undecided
Sydney Pink
Delano • senior • right side/outside hitter
The 5-9 Pink, also a softball standout, led the Tigers with 279 kills and surpassed 1,000 career digs this season. College: undecided
Hayden Reeder
Anoka • senior • outside hitter
The 6-1 Reeder finished her second straight season with 400-plus kills, but Anoka didn’t reach the state tournament after two consecutive appearances. College: Arizona
Savy Repinski
Winona Cotter • senior • setter/right side
Among the state’s leaders in assists and service aces this season, she surpassed 2,800 career assists for the Ramblers. College: Missouri Kansas City
Kacie Schulte
Maple Grove • junior • outside hitter
She made her case to be considered the best player in the state by carrying the Crimson to 23 consecutive wins while leading them with 444 kills, including six matches with more than 20 kills. College: Arizona State
Kinley Soiney
Mable-Canton • senior • middle blocker
The 5-11 Soiney’s one of the most prolific hitters in Minnesota volleyball. She had a fourth straight season with more than 440 kills and became only the 10th player in state history to reach 2,000 career kills. College: Jamestown
Ella Thorson
St. Croix Prep • senior • setter
The 6-foot Thorson helped the Lions to the most wins in team history and had matches with 50 and 55 assists. The latter tied for the second most in the state since 2023. College: St. Thomas
Katie Vetter
Hawley • junior • outside hitter
Lacking size didn’t hinder the 5-7 Vetter from ranking second on the team with more than 250 kills, to go with more than 1,200 career digs for the defending Class 2A state champion. College: undecided
Kaydence White
Kittson County Central • senior • outside hitter
The 6-foot White led the state with 593 kills and stopped just short of being the first player with 600 in a season since 2008. College: Concordia (St. Paul)
Ella Zieske
Chanhassen • sophomore • outside hitter
After leading the Storm in hitting as a freshman last year, the 5-11 Zieske reached 424 kills this season, including averaging nearly 24 kills during a five-match winning streak. College: undecided
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
