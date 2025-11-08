Live: Updates from Minnesota girls volleyball state championship matches

It’s Championship Day in Minnesota high school girls volleyball. By the end, we’ll have champions in four classes, and this is where you can keep informed.

In Class 1A, Mayer Lutheran defeated Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 3-0 for the title.

The evening is devoted to the championship matches in Class 3A and Class 4A.

All games are streamed live on NSPN.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship: 2:30 p.m., Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Class 2A championship: 3 p.m., Hawley vs. Chatfield