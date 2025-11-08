Skip to main content
Live: Updates from Minnesota girls volleyball state championship matches

Mayer Lutheran won the first championship of the day, claiming the Class 1A title in a 3-0 sweep.

Hawley libero Hannah Stotts (2) prepared to serve in the first set against Chatfield in the state high school Class 2A volleyball championship match Saturday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s Championship Day in Minnesota high school girls volleyball. By the end, we’ll have champions in four classes, and this is where you can keep informed.

In Class 1A, Mayer Lutheran defeated Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 3-0 for the title.

The evening is devoted to the championship matches in Class 3A and Class 4A.

Scroll through the scoreboard on Strib Varsity to see results and schedules, past and present. View brackets for the state tournaments here, or catch up on what happened on the opening day of the tournament Wednesday, the second day of the tournament Thursday and the third day of the tournament Friday.

All games are streamed live on NSPN.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship: 2:30 p.m., Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Class 2A championship: 3 p.m., Hawley vs. Chatfield

Class 3A championship: 6:30 p.m., Marshall vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Class 4A championship: 7 p.m., Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South

Extra reading: All-Minnesota girls volleyball team; Predicting the state tournament winners.

The Hawley student section cheered during player introductions. Hawley faced Chatfield in the state high school Class 2A volleyball championship game Saturday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Class 2A, 5th Set: Hawley 10, Chatfield 3

Chatfield and Hawley tied match 2-2:

The Gophers couldn’t stop Katie Vetter, who picked up her 14th kill of the match to lead Hawley. Vetter’s been doing it defensively with 21 digs as well.

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 5th Set: Hawley 5, Chatfield 1

Chatfield and Hawley tied match 2-2:

Hawley’s Annaka Johnson made her case to be the MVP if her team wins with two kills and an assisted block to start the fifth set. The Nuggets are now control their own destiny it seems to win their second state title.

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 4th Set: Hawley 25, Chatfield 16

Chatfield and Hawley tied match 2-2:

Hawley took advantage of Chatfield’s mistakes again. The Gophers had 11 attack errors, including the last two points of the set. That’s a ton of points given away to a champion that looked like it was reeling toward a possible upset. Not so fast. Chatfield’s poorly played last two sets dropped its hitting to .106 for the match. This fifth set will be interesting.

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 4th Set: Hawley 11, Chatfield 6

Chatfield leads match 2-1:

Chatfield started with a three-point lead, including Cora Bicknese being the third player into double digit kills. But the Nuggets picked up where they left off in the third set. They used a 10-1 run to take control, which included Katie Vetter and Annaka Johnson providing a presence at the net on offense and defense.

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 3rd Set: Hawley 25, Chatfield 17

Chatfield leads match 2-1:

Hawley had a 12-point lead late before being outscored 6-0 to make it feel like the momentum was swinging for a potential sweep. The Nuggets had to call a timeout, but they figured out their issues in time to close out the third set. A sloppy start to the period was the Gophers’ downfall with 10 attack errors, including five in the beginning of the set. Hawley still doesn’t have a player with double digit kills (Katie Vetter with nine).

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 3rd Set: Hawley 20, Chatfield 9

Chatfield leads match 2-0:

Hawley’s Annaka Johnson was a force at the net in the semifinals on Friday. She was relatively quiet in the title match until taking over during an 11-3 run in the third set. Her three kills helped the Nuggets take their biggest lead of the match. Katie Vetter was also huge defensively with 18 digs already.

— Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 3rd Set: Hawley 9, Chatfield 4

Chatfield leads match 2-0

Hawley desperately needed a spark and it got one from the other side. Chatfield had five attack errors early to help its opponent gain the advantage in the third set. The Nuggets were hitting just .138 for the match but more than doubled that in the third.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 2A, 2nd Set: Chatfield 25, Hawley 21

Chatfield leads the match 2-0

How badly did Chatfield want to take the 2-0 lead? Two players ran into each other trying to chase down a ball in the corner. Hawley’s Katie Vetter got her seventh kill on the play. But that was an example of which team wanted it more. The Gophers saw their five-point lead cut to 23-21, but they finished off the set strong with Trindy Barkeim’s kill. The defending champion Nuggets are definitely on the ropes.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 1A, 3rd Set: Mayer Lutheran 25, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 23

Mayer Lutheran wins match 3-0.

The Crusaders defeated the Knights to win the Class 1A girls volleyball state title on Saturday afternoon, taking the third set 25-23 third set.

Courtney Tuttle leapt into the air for a spike over the net that brought Mayer Lutheran closer to a 3-0 sweep. Tuttle repeated the move to clinch the set and match-winning point.

But RTR came close to holding off its rivals with a third-set performance that bested the first two and interrupted Mayer Lutheran’s run chances. Sara Thooft’s kill brought the score to 24-23 before the Crusaders won the title.

— Olivia Hicks

Chatfield head coach Kristi Rindels cheered her players in the second set against Hawley in the state high school Class 2A volleyball championship match. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Class 2A, 2nd Set: Chatfield 13, Hawley 11

Chatfield leads the match 1-0.

Hawley setter Sella Flemming was part of the scoring early with an opening kill and ace to help her team get going to start the second set with a 6-3 lead. Chatfield battled back, including for the fourth tie at 11-11 before taking the lead on two aces from Grace Patten.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 1A, 3rd set: Mayer Lutheran 15, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Both teams trade attack errors in a continuous standoff: 6-6, 8-8 and then 10-10. Paisley Thooft’s kill fed from Laken Baartman led the RTR team while Country Tuttle’s kill for the Crusaders evened the score.

Both crowds, one in white and the other in navy, take turns yelling as each team enjoys a spot in the lead.

— Olivia Hicks

Class 2A, 1st Set: Chatfield 18, Hawley 14

The Nuggets used a 14-7 run to tie it midway through the first set, which included a couple attack errors. Chatfield responded with confident swinging from Trindy Barkeim and Cora Bicknese. But Amaya Harmening got into the scoring as well with a ball that dropped in the back corner. The Gophers fans were energized.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 1A, 3rd set: Mayer Lutheran 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4

Mayer Lutheran leads match 2-0

The action got dicey right up against the net at the start of the third set as RTR enjoyed a brief 4-2 lead over Mayer Lutheran. Two kills from Sara Thooft followed immediately by an Ava Karbo kill brought the Knights a necessary advantage in their final fight for the state title.

The Crusaders responded with a series of spikes that allowed them to regain the lead.

— Olivia Hicks

Hawley outside hitter Katie Vetter (6) bumped an incoming shot from Chatfield in the first game. Hawley faced Chatfield in the state high school Class 2A volleyball championship game Saturday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Class 2A, 1st Set: Chatfield 12, Hawley 11

The Gophers led by as much as seven points, but that wouldn’t be nearly a wide enough margin to keep Hawley down for long. Annaka Johnson and Katie Vetter still haven’t been too impactful for the Nuggets. And it’s already getting close. That’s not a good sign for Chatfield.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 1A, 2nd set: Mayer Lutheran 25, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15

Mayer Lutheran leads match 2-0

The Crusaders held off the Knights to take the second set. Courtney Tuttle and Izzy Keaveny’s consecutive pair of kills allowed for a 10-point lead over RTR.

— Olivia Hicks

Class 2A, 1st Set: Chatfield 7, Hawley 1

Chatfield meant business to start Saturday’s Class 2A championship. The Gophers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, which included three aces from Harper Goldsmith. Hawley, the defending champion, beat Chatfield in last year’s semifinals. You think revenge was on the mind of the Gophers? You betcha.

– Marcus Fuller

Class 1A, 2nd set: Mayer Lutheran 21, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 11

Mayer Lutheran leads match 1-0

The Knights and the Crusaders go on a sprint of trading kills with Mayer Lutheran’s Ada Hahn going on a consecutive kill streak in between RTR’s Paisley Thooft, Brynn Borreson and Kaysie Serreyn scoring points for the Knights.

— Olivia Hicks

2nd set: Mayer Lutheran 13, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5

Mayer Lutheran leads match 1-0

Mayer Lutheran came into the second set hot off the first with a 3-1 lead to start. The team’s 6-0 run allowed for a seven-point advantage as RTR took one of its two allotted timeouts. Braylin Stahlke, the Crusader’s opposite hitter, smacked another powerful spike.

— Olivia Hicks

1st set: Mayer Lutheran 25, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 17

Mayer Lutheran leads match 1-0

The Crusaders clinched the first set as RTR failed to find solid ground with several attempts at getting the ball over the net falling short.

Ava Karbo led the Knights in attacks. Mayer Lutheran’s Hallie Hunter’s consecutive kills brought her total to four, matching teammate Izzy Keaveny. Braylin Stahlke, the team’s opposite hitter, scored to make the score 22-13. An attack error by Brynn Borreson brought the final score of the first set to 25-17.

— Olivia Hicks

1st set: Mayer Lutheran 17, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Izzy Keaveny’s kill — lofted up by her sister, Clara — paired with Courtney Tuttle and Preslie Hunter’s kills allowed Mayer Lutheran to make it 10-6 ahead of a timeout. But RTR’s navy and white squad, led by Sara Thooft’s attacks, cut back any chances of the Crusaders securing a solid run.

Mayer Lutheran’s Ada Hahn’s kill and subsequent block stretched the scoreboard to 17 in favor of the Crusaders.

— Olivia Hick

1st set: Mayer Lutheran 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5

Mayer Lutheran, the defending champions, set the tone in Saturday’s Class 1A state final match. The Crusaders got the first point on an attack error from the Knights’ Ava Karbo. But in the first couple of minutes, the two top teams showed just how well matched they are with a back-and-forth volley.

Outside hitter Hallie Hunter’s back-to-back spikes over the net, both fed from setter Izzy Keaveny, stretched Mayer Lutheran’s lead.

— Olivia Hicks

Class 1A championship: Mayer Lutheran vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

I’m here at Grand Casino Arena where the Minnesota Wild’s home ice has been turned into a blue and red volleyball court for the Class 1A girls volleyball state finals.

No. 1 seed Mayer Lutheran is about to take on No. 2 seed Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a fight for the state title. The Crusaders will attempt to take home the trophy for a second year in a row while the Knights aim for a 2023 championship repeat.

All-Minnesota senior setter Izzy Keaveny will join the team’s star outside hitter Courtney Tuttle and middle blocker Ada Hahn against RTR’s trio of Thoofts: Sara, Taylin and Paisley. The Knights completed a 8-0 run in Friday’s semifinal game rivaling Ada-Borup-West. But Mayer Lutheran managed a 14-0 run while facing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Friday afternoon.

RTR lost against Mayer Lutheran in the first match of the season in August, but the squad is not deterred. “It’s now the last game of the season,” head coach Daynica Brown said on Friday. “Now it’s our time to get the win.”

— Olivia Hicks

