Hawley and Chatfield, separated by more than five hours and 350 miles on I-94, produced two Class 2A powers in girls volleyball that put their small Minnesota towns on the map in the sport.

That process continued Saturday, when Hawley, a first-time state title winner last year, became the first repeat Class 2A champion since Maple Lake in 2016 and 2017.

In a reverse sweep, the top-seeded Nuggets pulled off a 20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-8 comeback victory against the third-seeded Gophers at Grand Casino Arena.

“There is a spark, and they have lit it up,” Hawley coach Kathleen Rustad said. “There are young kids and when you look out in the stands, I swear the whole town of Hawley is down here. Young and old. Babies in strollers. Grandmas and grandpas. It’s pretty impressive.”

Even before the Nuggets (32-2) piled on each other in celebration after the final point in the fifth set, they cherished the experience of being role models to a younger generation hoping to follow in their footsteps.

“It comes back to us, too,” said junior Katie Vetter, who finished with 15 kills and 22 digs. “On the way down here, we got little notes from the younger girls. They were so cute. All the misspellings and everything. I still have it in the pocket of my warmup jacket.”

Senior Annaka Johnson, who joined Vetter and teammate Sella Fleming on the all-tournament team, kept those notes to provide inspiration.

“I know I read mine before every game,” said Johnson, who had 12 kills. “And it was like, you know what, we got this [state championship].”