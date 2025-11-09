Lakeville South repeats as Class 4A volleyball champ; Marshall wins 3A for 10th title

Lakeville South coach Steve Willingham had been to the state tournament nearly a dozen times before his program won its first girls volleyball state title last season.

He knows how hard it is to win one.

Winning back-to-back state championships turned out to be something Willingham and his players could appreciate just as much as the first.

The top-seeded Cougars were the last champion crowned Saturday, when they swept No. 3 seed Prior Lake 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 in the Class 4A final at Grand Casino Arena.

Lakeville South (31-3) joined Class 1A’s Mayer Lutheran and Class 2A’s Hawley in successfully defending state titles.

Not much was predictable in the big class this year.

Three teams that were in the top four of the final coaches poll in Class 4A, No. 1 Maple Grove, No. 2 Eagan and No. 4 Chanhassen, all failed to make the state tournament.

“There were quite a few schools who had been in the mix all year and there were a couple upsets,” Willingham said. “I think that speaks to the level of volleyball that we have here. So many teams are competitive and can win on a particular night.”