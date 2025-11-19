Wayzata football coach Lambert Brown steps down

After 10 years in a leadership role with the Wayzata High School football program, the past nine as head coach, Lambert Brown confirmed Tuesday that he stepped down as the Trojans’ head coach.

Brown, a 2000 White Bear Lake graduate, was previously a head coach at Fridley and Chaska before becoming assistant head coach at Wayzata under Brad Anderson in 2016. He became the head coach in 2017.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity I have had to lead the Wayzata football program,” Brown said. “I have created lifelong relationships and wonderful memories while coaching some amazing young men. It was a difficult decision to step away from a group of kids I care deeply about. However, I felt it was the best decision for my family and I.”

In his third year, Brown guided the Trojans to a 13-0 record and the 2019 Class 6A state championship. Following that championship season, Brown was runner-up for the 2019 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Wayzata was unable to approach those heights again under Brown, and the Trojans have not finished above .500 since 2021, when they went 8-3. Brown’s record at Wayzata was 42-45, and the team finished 1-8 while playing in the strong Metro West district this season.

He denied the losing record played a role in his decision.

“I would have loved to have won more games, but that was mostly internal pressure from me to reward the kids who gave the effort to the program and believed in what we did,” said Brown, who will remain in his role at Wayzata as an achievement specialist.

“It’s a great role,” he said. “It helps serve my purpose in making sure kids have a great experience at Wayzata. I told the players I’ll still be in the building, but just in a different role.”