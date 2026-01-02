What to know as Minnesota faces another deadline over its high school transgender athlete policy

The Trump administration’s latest deadline for Minnesota to change its rule that allows transgender girls to participate in high school girls sports appears to expire Jan. 2, yet exactly what happens next — and when — has not yet been determined.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Sept. 30 declared Minnesota in violation of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funds. It gave the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) 10 days to change a decade-old bylaw allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete in high school girls sports or risk losing federal funding.

The initial deadline passed amid the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 and lasted 43 days.

On Dec. 9, the OCR contacted the MDE and MSHSL again to see whether both parties were interested in signing a voluntary resolution agreement. The MSHSL and Minnesota DOE had until Dec. 15 to respond.

According to Linda McMahon, the U.S. Secretary of Education, the MSHSL did not respond by that date, and the MDE, through the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, refused to accept the proposed resolution or engage in negotiations.

The OCR gave a new 10-day deadline beginning Dec. 22, threating to initiate the administrative process to suspend or withhold funding if a resolution was not reached.

Here’s what to know about the ongoing dispute, an issue that cuts across the MSHSL, MDE and more than 300 school districts, each with its own political dynamics.

What’s the MSHSL policy on transgender athletes?

The Minnesota State High School League, a 110-year-old nonprofit association, creates and operates state tournaments for more than 600 member high schools across the state for athletics and fine arts.