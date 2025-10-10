Chris Voelz: Find a solution in sports that enables both transgender inclusion and competitive fairness for girls

Chris Voelz is right at home in the center of battles over student-athlete rights. As a University of Minnesota athletics director from 1988 to 2002, her voice was as loud as any in Minnesota when it came to gender equity and fair treatment in amateur athletics.

The latest debate on equity in sports centers on transgender girls and whether student-athletes born male should be allowed to compete in girls high school sports in Minnesota. Voelz is watching closely, understands the issue’s complexity and, in a conversation with the Minnesota Star Tribune this week, said too many are failing to recognize the multiple layers of this issue.

The 66-year-old women’s sports advocate stated that she believes in a pathway “where a young person can [be transgender] — and if they choose to be an athlete and involved in sport, that it shouldn’t be taken away from them."

Opportunities for transgender girls to participate in sports are at risk in Minnesota, where current policy “allows participation for all students consistent with their gender identity.” President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports, citing Title IX. On Sept. 30, the Trump administration demanded the state’s Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League change its policy in 10 days or face “imminent enforcement action.”

The apparent deadline arrived Friday, though there was no immediate word of any federal action on the matter.

Voelz doesn’t agree with the all-or-nothing framing of the debate and advocates for the inclusion of science in the conversation.

“It deserves our thoughtful analysis,” she said. “It deserves us trying to focus on the ability for [all] youth to play. It begs science to still monitor this so that we have equal platforms, and that women have access to excellence as we have been fighting for for decades.”

There is precedent for scientific testing, Voelz said. Lab results analyzed by medical professionals would determine if traces of testosterone in transgender females fall within allowable levels, ensuring eligibility in girls and women’s sports. Males typically have greater muscle strength and speed, and testing would verify athletes don’t have male-born advantages. Hormone treatment testing was used for the Olympics, and the NCAA followed suit — until February. Following the Trump administration decision, the NCAA updated its participation policy for transgender athletes to limit competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth.