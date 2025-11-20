Strib Varsity reporters Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen spent the season trying to predict winners of high school football games. They were often right, but they settled nothing. Each is 41-23 going into the seven Prep Bowl games. Here are their picks for the Prep Bowl, with their analysis:

Friday

Class 1A: Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Minneota (12-0), 10 a.m.

Marcus says: With a 45-game winning streak and the opportunity to win a fourth straight state title, Minneota is the best team in Friday’s Class 1A Prep Bowl. But the best player on the field is arguably Breckenridge’s David Erlandson, who has rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. Erlandson had 123 yards and three TDs in the semifinals vs. Murray County Central, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 21-21 tie. Minneota’s Kellen Bradley, who ran for 146 yards in the semifinals, might argue about who is the best running back in this game. Settle that on the field, fellas. The pick: Minneota 27, Breckenridge 21

Jim says: Nice thoughts, Marcus, but let me remind you that football is the ultimate team sport. A great player can make a difference, but the other 10 on the field matter, too. And that’s why I can’t pick against Minneota. Why does Minneota win? The Vikings play disciplined football and execute as well as any team in the state. They know who they are, what they do well and what’s expected of them. This is Minneota’s time of year. Breckenridge has had a fantastic season, and David Erlandson is a baller, but I just can’t see Minneota’s streak ending here. The pick: Minneota 38, Breckenridge 16

Class 4A: Orono Spartans (9-3) vs. Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (11-1), 1 p.m.

Marcus says: No team had two catches in a game more spectacular last week than Orono had defeating Marshall 15-14 in their semifinal. Griffin Mauer’s 31-yard touchdown pass to open the game was first tipped into the air before Bennett Halverson twisted his body to make the grab as he was falling in the end zone. Justin Jefferson would approve. The game-winner, though, came from Lincoln Stinar on an 18-yard fade route, the longest two-point conversion you’ll ever see. Kasson-Mantorville also beat Grand Rapids 16-14 by stopping a two-point conversion pass last week. This feels like another game decided by less than a field goal. The pick: Orono 20, Kasson-Mantorville 18

Jim says: This is likely the Prep Bowl’s most evenly matched game. I can’t find a significant edge for either team. This is a toss-up, the kind of game that tilts on a crazy, unexpected play. Orono had a few of those go its way last week. This week, I think things even out for Kasson-Mantorville, which gave up two successful onside kicks in the closing minutes and was forced to hang on to outlast Grand Rapid in the semifinals. The pick: Kasson-Mantorville 24, Orono 16

Class 2A: Goodhue Wildcats (12-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0), 4 p.m.

Marcus says: Jackson County Central won last year’s state title without Roman Voss after he suffered an ankle injury. That contest was over when the Huskies outscored Staples-Motley 36-14 in the first half. Expect Voss to do everything he can to make sure Friday’s final vs. Goodhue is over by halftime while playing in his first Prep Bowl. Can he top his six-touchdown performance vs. Eden Valley-Watkins last week? A 28th rushing TD this year will give him another school record. That might happen on the first drive from just about midfield. The pick: Jackson County Central 45, Goodhue 14

Jim says: Let me say this about Goodhue: Coach Tony Poncelet’s team plays the type of football that wins games at this time of year. They’re not splashy but sound, they play roughneck defense and their relentless style wears down opponents. But Jackson County Central looks like too big a hill for the Wildcats to climb. The Huskies are a kennel full of dawgs — football players who salivate at the thought of taking down those across the line. Rarely do you find a Class 2A program with more than one Division I athlete (do-it-all Roman Voss, OL Weston Rowe). These are high school kids, and it’s important to remember that nothing is certain, but I just don’t see Jackson County Central losing. The pick: Jackson County Central 44, Goodhue 18

Class 6A: Moorhead Spuds (8-4) vs. Edina Hornets (8-4), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The Spuds are 5-0 since quarterback Jett Feeney returned from injury last month. Feeney’s passing ability is enhanced by Minnesota’s best wide receiver, David Mack, who is near state records with 114 catches, 1,499 yards and 25 TDs. Zak Walker also came up big in the semifinal win vs. Lakeville South with 128 yards receiving. Both teams are spoiled with talent at receiver. Edina’s Mason West brought his team back from a three-touchdown deficit with huge plays last week from Jabari Strader and Sammy Stephenson, who combined for 309 yards and four touchdowns receiving. Can either defense slow down so many playmakers on the outside? The pick: Moorhead 35, Edina 31