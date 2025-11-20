Here are the most intriguing one-on-one matchups happening at the Prep Bowl

Edina’s pass defense vs. Jett Feeney and David Mack

Class 6A: Edina vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m. Saturday

Until last Friday, Moorhead’s potent passing combo of quarterback Jett Feeney throwing to wide receiver David Mack had been mostly unstoppable.

Accounting for the shoulder injury that cost Feeney nearly six full games, Mack and Feeney — best friends as well as high-achieving teammates — connected 66 times for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns. Lakeville South’s defensive scheme in the Spuds’ 26-14 victory over the Cougars provides a blueprint on defensing the duo: Bookend Mack with defenders over the top and underneath, with a third keeping a sharp eye on the proceedings. Mack had just seven catches for 60 yards and a late touchdown, his lowest totals since Feeney’s return. Keeping that dynamic passing duo in check would go a long way toward Edina reaching its ultimate goal.

Chanhassen’s Nathan Ramler vs. Spring Lake Park’s Marcus Snyder

Class 5A: Spring Lake Park vs. Chanhassen, 4 p.m. Saturday

Ramler threw his first 23 touchdown passes this season before he threw an interception, the best TD-INT ratio to start the season for any QB in the state. He’s thrown three interceptions in the past four games, including his first in the ninth game of the season, an Oct. 25 win vs. Mankato West. The 6-5 senior also had two of his lowest games for passing yards in that span, vs. Chaska (111 yards) and Elk River (121), but Ramler still found ways to make winning plays. He’ll have to be extra careful with the ball in Saturday’s Prep Bowl vs. Spring Lake Park’s Snyder, who leads the state with seven interceptions this year. The 6-1 senior is a big-time hitter (102 tackles), but his five picks in the past seven games have been a major factor, including in last week’s semifinals vs. St. Thomas Academy.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon vs. Orono’s Griffin Mauer

Class 4A: Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas commit Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon was able to break through the Marshall offensive line and apply constant pass-rushing pressure in Kasson-Mantorville’s semifinal. The senior defensive back recorded two sacks, four total tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, Orono quarterback Griffin Mauer looked especially mobile in the Spartans’ overtime win over Marshall, able to evade the Tigers’ stifling defense to throw the game-winning 2-point conversion. Peterson-Gordon getting to Mauer and keeping him from scrambling and completing improbable throws might be key to the KoMets’ chances.

Annandale’s Isaiah Turner vs. Waseca’s Deron Russell

Class 3A: Annandale vs. Waseca, 1 p.m. Saturday