Here are the most intriguing one-on-one matchups happening at the Prep Bowl

Minnesota’s best high school football players will go head-to-head this week in the state championships at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Among the top matchups to see this weekend at the Prep Bowl are, from top, left to right, Annandale’s Isaiah Turner vs. Waseca’s Deron Russell; Goodhue’s Michael Roschen (and his cousins Luke and Owen) vs. Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss; and Spring Lake Park’s Marcus Snyder vs. Chanhassen’s Nathan Ramler. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks, Jim Paulsen, Cassidy Hettesheimer and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Edina’s pass defense vs. Jett Feeney and David Mack

Class 6A: Edina vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m. Saturday

Until last Friday, Moorhead’s potent passing combo of quarterback Jett Feeney throwing to wide receiver David Mack had been mostly unstoppable.

Accounting for the shoulder injury that cost Feeney nearly six full games, Mack and Feeney — best friends as well as high-achieving teammates — connected 66 times for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns. Lakeville South’s defensive scheme in the Spuds’ 26-14 victory over the Cougars provides a blueprint on defensing the duo: Bookend Mack with defenders over the top and underneath, with a third keeping a sharp eye on the proceedings. Mack had just seven catches for 60 yards and a late touchdown, his lowest totals since Feeney’s return. Keeping that dynamic passing duo in check would go a long way toward Edina reaching its ultimate goal.

Chanhassen’s Nathan Ramler vs. Spring Lake Park’s Marcus Snyder

Class 5A: Spring Lake Park vs. Chanhassen, 4 p.m. Saturday

Ramler threw his first 23 touchdown passes this season before he threw an interception, the best TD-INT ratio to start the season for any QB in the state. He’s thrown three interceptions in the past four games, including his first in the ninth game of the season, an Oct. 25 win vs. Mankato West. The 6-5 senior also had two of his lowest games for passing yards in that span, vs. Chaska (111 yards) and Elk River (121), but Ramler still found ways to make winning plays. He’ll have to be extra careful with the ball in Saturday’s Prep Bowl vs. Spring Lake Park’s Snyder, who leads the state with seven interceptions this year. The 6-1 senior is a big-time hitter (102 tackles), but his five picks in the past seven games have been a major factor, including in last week’s semifinals vs. St. Thomas Academy.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon vs. Orono’s Griffin Mauer

Class 4A: Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas commit Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon was able to break through the Marshall offensive line and apply constant pass-rushing pressure in Kasson-Mantorville’s semifinal. The senior defensive back recorded two sacks, four total tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, Orono quarterback Griffin Mauer looked especially mobile in the Spartans’ overtime win over Marshall, able to evade the Tigers’ stifling defense to throw the game-winning 2-point conversion. Peterson-Gordon getting to Mauer and keeping him from scrambling and completing improbable throws might be key to the KoMets’ chances.

Annandale’s Isaiah Turner vs. Waseca’s Deron Russell

Class 3A: Annandale vs. Waseca, 1 p.m. Saturday

It’s a bird brawl on Saturday between the Annandale Cardinals and the Waseca Bluejays, and at the top of the pecking order are two star seniors: Annandale wide receiver Isaiah Turner and Waseca All-Minnesota defensive back Deron Russell.

In Annandale’s state semifinal game against Minneapolis North on Saturday, quarterback Michael Kovall and wide receiver Colton Purcell routinely found each other on the field in a push toward the Polars’ end zone, but it was Turner who delivered. His two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one characterized by a 36-yard rush straight into North’s territory, pushed the team to the finals. Plus, he offers a feel-good story. Doctors told him he would never play football again because of a bad tackle last season.

But the Bluejays may have an answer to Annadale’s wide receiver. Senior defensive back Russell made the All-Minnesota 25-player team for his versatile play. A North Dakota State commit, he launched a 25-yard pass that sliced Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s defense in the semifinals. Russell, also a basketball player, will use his running, receiving and returning skills against Annandale.

Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss vs. Goodhue’s Roschens

Class 2A: Jackson County Central vs. Goodhue, 4 p.m. Friday

It’s mindboggling how much total offense Roman Voss has accounted for during his five seasons at Jackson County Central. The 6-4, 230-pound Gophers commit has accumulated nearly 10,400 total yards and 131 touchdowns, including 3,500 yards and 48 touchdowns this year. And those numbers were mainly with Voss playing only the first half in blowouts. He was part of six touchdowns in last week’s semifinal win vs. Eden Valley-Watkins. On the opposite sideline, Goodhue’s Roschens can take over a game as well. Brothers Luke and Owen and cousin Michael have recorded a total of eight interceptions this year, including two in the semifinals vs. Holdingford. Luke leads the team with 21 touchdowns rushing and passing combined and rushed for 141 yards last week. Owen was the leading receiver with 56 yards and a touchdown vs. Holdingford.

Minneota’s Tristen Sussner vs. Breckenridge’s David Erlandson

Class 1A: Breckenridge vs Minneota, 10 a.m. Friday

Tristen Sussner has 25 touchdowns this season and David Erlandson 24, and each leads his team in yardage. Minneota quarterback Sussner surpassed 1,500 passing yards for this season in the Vikings’ semifinal game against Mahnomen/Waubun. On Friday, Breckenridge running back Erlandson will attempt to surpass 2,000 rushing yards this season as Breckenridge (13-0) plays for its first state championship since 1988. Minneota, led by Sussner’s 125.7 rushing yards per game, will aim to turn its three consecutive state football titles into four.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. recent history

Nine-Player: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, 10 a.m. Saturday

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy is no stranger to state-championship-level football. The Comets are making the fifth Prep Bowl appearance in school history, first since 2004. But it’s no coincidence that many of the most recent Nine-Player champs have had to take a championship game loss before winning a state title.

The 2024 champ, Fertile-Beltrami, lost in the 2021 final. Same for Nevis, which won in 2023 after losing in the 2017 championship game. Mountain Lake won in 2019 after losing in 2018. Only Spring Grove bucked the trend, losing the 2022 championship to Mountain Iron-Buhl after winning titles in 2017 and 2018.

Hills-Beaver Creek lost in the 2024 final. The athletic, veteran Patriots have spent the season atop the Nine-Player rankings. Will the trend continue?

