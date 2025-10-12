East Ridge girls basketball standout Vienna Murray commits to Oklahoma

East Ridge guard Vienna Murray was Minnesota’s highest ranked uncommitted senior prospect until announcing Saturday she will play college basketball at Oklahoma next year.

“I think it was the best overall fit for me,” Murray told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Saturday. “Their style of play, culture, and how they see me fitting in is what really stood out.”

Murray, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Minnesota’s 2026 class by Prep Hoops Girls, picked the Sooners after visiting Norman, Okla., last weekend.

The versatile 6-1 standout had six visits this fall, including Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

East Ridge finished 18-9 last season, including 17-1 o win the Suburban East. Murray averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists as a junior.

The last player to commit among the top 18 players in the state’s 2026 class, Murray’s ranked behind only Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky commit) and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein (Gophers).

“I kind of worked my way up,” Murray said earlier. “Over time my hard work has slowly started to work to get me where I needed to be.”