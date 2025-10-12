Skip to main content
East Ridge girls basketball standout Vienna Murray commits to Oklahoma

Vienna Murray, the No. 3 senior in Minnesota’s 2026 class, announced her commitment to play college basketball at Oklahoma.

East Ridge guard Vienna Murray plays Hopkins last season. The No. 3 player in the state's 2026 class is headed to Oklahoma. (Payne Pogatchnik/East Ridge /Provided)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

East Ridge guard Vienna Murray was Minnesota’s highest ranked uncommitted senior prospect until announcing Saturday she will play college basketball at Oklahoma next year.

“I think it was the best overall fit for me,” Murray told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Saturday. “Their style of play, culture, and how they see me fitting in is what really stood out.”

Murray, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Minnesota’s 2026 class by Prep Hoops Girls, picked the Sooners after visiting Norman, Okla., last weekend.

The versatile 6-1 standout had six visits this fall, including Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

East Ridge finished 18-9 last season, including 17-1 o win the Suburban East. Murray averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists as a junior.

The last player to commit among the top 18 players in the state’s 2026 class, Murray’s ranked behind only Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky commit) and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein (Gophers).

“I kind of worked my way up,” Murray said earlier. “Over time my hard work has slowly started to work to get me where I needed to be.”

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

