Tartan wins resumed basketball game in the second half against Hopkins

Tartan’s boys basketball team finished what it started 10 days ago with an 84-76 win against Hopkins on Tuesday night at the Royals Athletic Center.

The game was suspended on Dec. 6 with 9:13 left in the second half after police escorted attendees out of the Hopkins gym following a fight between fans during the Breakdown Big Stage Classic hosted by Hopkins.

The Titans (3-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, picked up where they left off.

Tartan had a 60-50 lead when play resumed Tuesday in front of a crowd limited to school staff and family members. Hopkins fell behind by 17 points quickly before going on a run to get within a basket but never took the lead.

Sophomore K.J. Wilson and senior Duke King led the Titans with 27 and 25 points, respectively.

Wilson, who averaged 16 points as a freshman, is a returning player from last year’s 27-1 team. King transferred to Tartan from North St. Paul, where he was the leading scorer.

The Royals (3-2), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, suffered their second straight loss after falling at Totino-Grace on Saturday. They were led Tuesday by sophomore Tre Moore’s 27 points and junior Ahmed Nur added 18 points in the loss.

Senior Jayden Moore was not allowed to play for Hopkins because he sat out the previous game.