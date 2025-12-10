Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins and Nolen Anderson are top hoops talents in any order

There’s an intriguing debate going on in Minnesota boys basketball circles this season: Is Christian Wiggins or Nolen Anderson the No. 1 player in the 2026 class?

They’re 1-2 based on different recruiting rankings, which is believed to be the first time teammates were the top two seniors in the state since Jarvis Johnson and Sacar Anim led DeLaSalle to a state title in 2015.

Anderson is the better shooter and Wiggins the better athlete. They could care less about the top ranking.

“We have our days,” said Anderson, who led Minnesota’s No. 1-ranked team, according to Strib Varsity’s Top 25 statewide rankings, with 27 points in an opening win over Prior Lake.

This Trojans tandem is more like a Trojans trio hungry to hunt for back-to-back state titles — and the program’s fourth in six years. Anderson and Wiggins don’t mind sharing the spotlight with senior point guard Isaac Olmstead, a Minnesota Duluth recruit.

Wayzata seniors Christian Wiggins, Isaac Olmstead and Nolen Anderson (left to right) are leading the defending Class 4A boys basketball champions. (Marcus Fuller)

“They’ve given up a little statistical glory for team success,” Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. “In the long run, nobody’s going to look back and remember you scored an extra five points per game because you were at a different school. They’re going to remember how good you were as a team and those friendships and relationships.”

In youth basketball, Wiggins and Anderson built a tight, almost brother-like bond while hoisting championship trophies as AAU teammates. That was several years before leading Wayzata to a Class 4A title in March.

Team Tyus, an AAU program sponsored by Apple Valley legend and NBA guard Tyus Jones, featured Wiggins, Anderson and East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes on dominant 13U and 14U club teams. The trio played with D1 Minnesota’s program together the last few years.