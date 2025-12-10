Breakdown Boys Tip-Off Classic, biggest winter boys basketball event, canceled

“Breakdown Sports is very sorry to announce that the Breakdown Boys Tip Off Classic is cancelled,” Breakdown president and founder Justin Hegna said in a statement. “We are working with all the teams to make sure we assist them in getting their games [rescheduled], and support them in any way possible. We will offer more details as well in the coming days.”

Breakdown Sports USA announced Wednesday their 21st annual Boys Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at Edina High School and Edina Community Center is called off.

The biggest boys basketball event of the season won’t be happening this winter.

The cancellation of 18 varsity games impacts 36 high school teams — scheduled at both sites.

At last weekend’s Breakdown Big Stage Classic event at Hopkins, the featured game between Tartan and Hopkins was suspended in the second half after a fight broke out between fans. Police were already present for crowd control. More officers were called to the scene following the fight to clear the facility.

Tartan was leading Hopkins by 10 points with nine minutes remaining in the game. Administrators for each school are determining if the rest of the game can be replayed at a later date.

Earlier this week, Wayzata and Cretin-Derham Hall pulled out of their game Saturday night in the Tip-Off Classic due to security concerns. The rematch of last season’s Class 4A title game will now be held Saturday at CDH.