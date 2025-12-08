Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: First rankings

Defending state champions dot the top 10 of the Minnesota Boys Basketball Head Coaches Association first rankings of the 2025-26 season.

The Class 4A rankings include two defending state champs. Last season’s title winner, Wayzata, is No. 1. Last season’s Class 3A winner, Alexandria, now plays in 4A and is ranked No. 6.

Mankato East lost to Alexandria in the 3A title game last season. The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in 3A behind No. 1 Totino-Grace and No. 2 Richfield. Richfield missed last season’s state tournament while the Eagles lost the third-place game to Orono.

Albany, the reining 2A champion, begins the season at No. 9. The top ranked team in Class 2A is Jackson County Central.

Cherry, last season’s 1A runner-up, sits atop the classification at No. 1. Defending 1A state champion, Dawson-Boyd, is ranked No. 5.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (2-0)

2. Maple Grove (2-0)

3. Tartan (1-0)