Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: First rankings

Wayzata, Totino-Grace, Jackson County Central and Cherry are ranked No. 1 in the respective classifications by the coaches.

Cherry guard Noah Asuma (5) and his cousin Isaiah are two of the top players in Class 1A. Cherry is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by Minnesota boys basketball coaches. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Defending state champions dot the top 10 of the Minnesota Boys Basketball Head Coaches Association first rankings of the 2025-26 season.

The Class 4A rankings include two defending state champs. Last season’s title winner, Wayzata, is No. 1. Last season’s Class 3A winner, Alexandria, now plays in 4A and is ranked No. 6.

Mankato East lost to Alexandria in the 3A title game last season. The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in 3A behind No. 1 Totino-Grace and No. 2 Richfield. Richfield missed last season’s state tournament while the Eagles lost the third-place game to Orono.

Albany, the reining 2A champion, begins the season at No. 9. The top ranked team in Class 2A is Jackson County Central.

Cherry, last season’s 1A runner-up, sits atop the classification at No. 1. Defending 1A state champion, Dawson-Boyd, is ranked No. 5.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (2-0)

2. Maple Grove (2-0)

3. Tartan (1-0)

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0)

5. Hopkins (2-0)

6. Alexandria (1-0)

7. East Ridge (1-0)

8. Prior Lake (0-2)

9. Apple Valley (1-1)

10. Eagan (1-0)

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (2-0)

2. Richfield (3-0)

3. Mankato East (3-0)

4. DeLaSalle (0-1)

5. Mahtomedi (2-0)

6. St. Paul Johnson (0-0)

7. Orono (2-0)

8. Becker (2-0)

9. Hibbing (2-0)

10. St. Peter (3-0)

Class 2A

1. Jackson County Central (2-0)

2. Montevideo (2-0)

3. Goodhue (1-0)

4. Belle Plaine (3-0)

5. Pequot Lakes (2-0)

6. Holy Family (1-0)

7. Lake City (1-1)

8. Minneapolis North (2-0)

9. Albany (2-0)

10. Minnehaha Academy (0-2)

Class 1A

1. Cherry (2-0)

2. Pelican Rapids (1-0)

3. Red Lake County (2-0)

4. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0)

5. Dawson-Boyd (2-0)

6. Henning (3-0)

7. Nevis (1-0)

8. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-0)

9. Southland (2-0)

10. Braham (0-1)

