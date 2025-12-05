Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball ranking

Early shakeups could be coming in the top 10 with the first big event of the season featuring host Hopkins, Tartan, Maple Grove and DeLaSalle.

Wayzata's Tommy Shumugavelu (with ball) and the Trojans opened the season leaving no doubt they’re the team to beat in Minnesota. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With the first big event of the season on the horizon, early upsets in boys basketball could be coming.

Seven of the 14 teams in the Breakdown Big Stage event at Hopkins on Saturday are in the latest Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 ranking.

The biggest matchups will be the last two games of the night: No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 DeLaSalle and No. 2 Hopkins vs. No. 7 Tartan.

The Royals, who are are arguably the deepest team in the state regardless of class, could be without senior point guard Jayden Moore, who is expected to miss the game after picking up technical fouls in Tuesday’s win vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a team trip to Las Vegas, and confidence is high, so their game against Hopkins is on upset watch.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (1-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans opened the season leaving no doubt they’re the team to beat in Minnesota after a 81-69 win vs. Prior Lake behind Nolen Anderson, Christian Wiggins and Isaac Olmstead, who combined for 56 points.

2. Hopkins (2-0) Previous rank: 2

Park Center transfer Xavier Frelix leads the Royals in scoring with 18.5 points per game, but 6-9 junior Ahmed Nur’s is making a statement, averaging nearly a double-double with five total blocks.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: 3

The Eagles trailed at halftime by three points in Thursday’s opener against Prior Lake, but they won 75-61 with help from transfers DeAngelo Dungey and A.J. Taban, who combined for 29 points.

4. Maple Grove (1-0) Previous rank: 4

The Crimson might have the best center prospect in the state with 7-foot St. Michael-Albertville transfer and junior Jack Thelen, who opened the season with 26 points and eight rebounds vs. Como Park.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0) Previous rank: 5

The Raiders began the season Thursday with an 81-49 win against Two Rivers, where St. Thomas recruit JoJo Mitchell and Nebraska commit Ty Schlagel combined for 39 points.

6. Alexandria (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: 6

The Cardinals opened Thursday with an 85-71 win vs. St. Cloud Tech, led by Mason Witt’s 30 points and Gavin Roderick’s 23 points. The two were major contributors on last season’s Class 3A title team.

7. Tartan (1-0) Previous rank: 7

The Titans built chemistry on their preseason trip to Las Vegas and hammered St. Paul Harding 102-24 in Wednesday’s opener behind K.J. Wilson’s 19 points. Their first big test awaits vs. Hopkins on Saturday.

8. DeLaSalle (3A, 0-0) Previous rank: 8

The Islanders, who are hoping 6-8 sophomore Ichima Idoka makes a huge jump, didn’t schedule a warm-up game before they face a big challenge against Maple Grove on Saturday in their season opener.

9. Mankato East (3A, 2-0) Previous rank: 9

The Cougars escaped their season opener with a 74-72 win over Northfield, but had no problem Thursday night at Faribault, led by Lucas Gustafson’s 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

10. East Ridge (1-0) Previous rank: 10

The Raptors have one of the state’s top Mr. Basketball candidates with Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes, who began the season Thursday with 35 points in a 68-62 win against Lakeville North.

11. Apple Valley (1-0) Previous rank: 12

The Eagles’ top returning scorers Camare’ Young and Trey Parker combined to score 49 points in their opening win against Breck.

12. Rochester Mayo (1-0) Previous: 13

The Spartans were led by Logan Shimek, Isaac Peterson and Danny Mszkowski for a combined 36 points in an opening win against rival Rochester Century.

13. Eagan (1-0) Previous: 14

The Wildcats got a combined 26 points and 25 rebounds from Ryan Miskowicz and Alex Schroepfer in Thursday’s 75-48 opening win over St. Thomas Academy.

14. Richfield (3A, 2-0) Previous: 15

Junior Dre Collins scored a combined 49 points in Richfield’s first two wins against Delano and Benilde-St. Margaret’s, including 25 points in Thursday’s 78-70 win over BSM.

15. Mahtomedi (3A, 2-0) Previous rank: 16

The Zephyrs hammered Stillwater by 20 points Thursday, but they had to come from behind to beat Hudson 49-44 in their opener behind Mark Graff, Willie Roeloffs and Noah Carlson combining for 47 points.

16. Edina (1-0) Previous: unranked

Hornets fans are probably still flying high from their Prep Bowl title, but their basketball team also has literally a high-flier with 6-7 junior Vinny Cronin, who had 19 points in the season-opening win vs. Park Center.

17. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 0-0) Previous rank: 18

The Governors could look to 6-8 big man Kenneth Turner to be their new go-to scorer when they open the season next week vs. St. Croix Lutheran.

18. Montevideo (2A, 2-0) Previous rank: 21

The Thunder Hawks won their season opener 92-46 against Lac qui Parle Valley, and they followed that up with a convincing 71-49 win vs. Litchfield on Thursday.

19. Goodhue (2A, 0-0) Previous rank: 22

The Wildcats open the season Friday against Fillmore Central led by senior guard Luke Roschen, who signed this week with Southwest Minnesota State.

20. Jackson County Central (2A, 1-0) Previous rank: 23

The Huskies, who won their opener vs. Pipestone, celebrated two-sport stars Roman Voss and Weston Rowe signing with the Gophers and South Dakota State in football Wednesday, respectively.

21. Cherry (1A, 2-0) Previous rank: 25

The Tigers have another emerging star in the Asuma family with Isaiah scoring 29 and 37 points in the first two wins this season against Mountain Iron-Buhl and South Ridge, including a triple-double in the opener.

22. Pelican Rapids (1A, 0-0) Previous rank: 24

The Vikings play their first game against Perham with 6-9 Jack Welch looking to have a big senior year after signing with Concordia-St. Paul.

23. Eden Prairie (1-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Eagles got 52 points combined from Hamze Yusuf, Cooper Fahning and Grant Sprute in a 71-63 opening win Tuesday against Minneapolis Washburn.

24. Austin (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Packers handled Faribault 80-61 in the opener thanks to twins Ohlani and Banyaan Omot, who teamed up to limit Loyola Chicago recruit Ryan Kreager to 12 points.

25. Orono (3A, 1-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Spartans lost two big stars from last season in Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley, but they defeated Minnehaha Academy 63-60 in their season opener.

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

