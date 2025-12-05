Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball ranking

With the first big event of the season on the horizon, early upsets in boys basketball could be coming.

Seven of the 14 teams in the Breakdown Big Stage event at Hopkins on Saturday are in the latest Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 ranking.

The biggest matchups will be the last two games of the night: No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 DeLaSalle and No. 2 Hopkins vs. No. 7 Tartan.

The Royals, who are are arguably the deepest team in the state regardless of class, could be without senior point guard Jayden Moore, who is expected to miss the game after picking up technical fouls in Tuesday’s win vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a team trip to Las Vegas, and confidence is high, so their game against Hopkins is on upset watch.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (1-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans opened the season leaving no doubt they’re the team to beat in Minnesota after a 81-69 win vs. Prior Lake behind Nolen Anderson, Christian Wiggins and Isaac Olmstead, who combined for 56 points.