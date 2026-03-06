Boys basketball section predictions: Here are the teams that should advance to the state tournament

That means 3A’s Section 6 is open for the taking, putting favorite Richfield in a great spot to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2021. These Spartans, which have the same mascot as Orono, have impact transfers like Waleed Muhammad (Breck) and Gideon Horne (Hope Academy), helping returners Dre Collins and Tyrece Hagler vie for the program’s first state title.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 26 games last season but lost in the section final to Orono. The Red Knights, who last reached state in 2010, are as talented this year but Orono can’t afford to take them lightly in the March 7 semifinal.
Section 7
Six of the past eight section champions have been either Austin or Byron, with Byron winning last year.
That could change if Northfield has anything to say about it. The Raiders were 11-10 last season, but they’ve made a complete turnaround behind senior forward and South Dakota State football recruit Kayden Oakland, who has a chance to lead the program to its first state tourney since 1932.
Class 2A
Section 2
Earlier this season, Belle Plaine coach Brady Wohler lost to his father, Barry, the longtime coach at Orono. It would be cool to see father and son coach in the state tournament this year, but the Tigers would have to win the section title for the first time since 2005. That’s not so far-fetched with 6-5 senior Ethan Martin leading the way.
Two-time Section 2 champion Waseca would be the opponent Belle Plaine doesn’t want to see in the final. North Dakota State football recruit Deron Russell is a powerhouse for the Bluejays. He’s a Mr. Basketball finalist averaging 30 points per game.
