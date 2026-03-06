Boys basketball section predictions: Here are the teams that should advance to the state tournament

Boys basketball is the last of the winter sports state tournaments, and this year it will start even later after the tournament was pushed back a week into late March.

That means the euphoria of winning the section title, which qualifies teams for the state tournament, will last a week longer.

Defending state champions Wayzata (4A) and Albany (2A) are the only two teams with a chance to repeat.

Alexandria, which won the 3A title last year, has been a top 10 team this season but was moved into 4A. Dawson-Boyd won the 1A title in 2025 but was eliminated by Wabasso in the Section 3 semifinals on Tuesday, March 3.

After being absent last season, Totino-Grace could potentially return to the 3A championship game and win its fourth title in five years.

Here are the six sections to keep an eye on:

Class 4A

Section 4

The top three seeds in this section are hard to separate and are ranked among the best in the Strib Varsity’s statewide Top 25. This section also has maybe the best player in Class 4A in East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes, a future Gopher.

No. 1 Tartan (27-0) is carrying an impressive 57-game regular-season winning streak and is led by sophomore Kevin “K.J.” Wilson and senior transfers Tyrel Pride and Duke King. Tartan hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2014. The Titans lost in a heartbreaker to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 4 final a year ago.