Meet 15 boys basketball players you might not know in Minnesota

Minnesota produces big-time boys basketball recruits. There are also several players from quality teams that fly under the radar.

These players aren’t on a preseason dream team or immediately known as a top recruit in Minnesota, but still deserve some praise.

Here are 15 top boys basketball players who have arguably gone the most unnoticed in 2025-26:

Shiloh Ayitey

Blaine combo guard

Ayitey averaged 19 points last season, but the 6-1 senior took his game to another level during an 11-0 start this season. He averaged 28 points during a five-game stretch, highlighted by 40 points in a win at Spring Lake Park.

Ray Brau

Hibbing power forward

The town that produced NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale has one of the state’s top big men again. The 6-8 junior averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds through 18 games, including 37 points and 34 points in back-to-back wins vs. Cambridge-Isanti and St. Michael-Albertville.

Carter Brown

Duluth Denfeld small forward