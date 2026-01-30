Meet 15 boys basketball players you might not know in Minnesota

Arguably the top Mr. Basketball candidate from Greater Minnesota, the Southwest Minnesota State recruit fills up the stat sheet for the No. 1 team in Class 1A. He’s averaged about 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals through a 17-0 start.
Ethan Martin
Belle Plaine small forward
The Tigers were the No. 1 team in Class 2A for a few weeks thanks to Martin, who opened the season with big performance. He scored 33 points vs. Waseca and 41 points vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake at the beginning of a 10-1 start.
Kayden Oakland
Northfield power forward
Oakland is one of three Division I football recruits in Minnesota having a dominant season on the hardwood (joining Pierce Petersohn and Deron Russell). The South Dakota State signee averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals during Northfield’s 15-1 start.
Gavin Roderick
Alexandria shooting guard
