Meet 15 boys basketball players you might not know in Minnesota

The most underrated Minnesota boys basketball players midseason in 2026.

Alexandria's Gavin Roderick (35), shown dunking the ball during the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state championship game, had a memorable shooting performance on Jan. 12 vs. Rocori, going 10-for-10 from three-point range with his second 40-point game of the season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota produces big-time boys basketball recruits. There are also several players from quality teams that fly under the radar.

These players aren’t on a preseason dream team or immediately known as a top recruit in Minnesota, but still deserve some praise.

Here are 15 top boys basketball players who have arguably gone the most unnoticed in 2025-26:

Shiloh Ayitey

Blaine combo guard

Ayitey averaged 19 points last season, but the 6-1 senior took his game to another level during an 11-0 start this season. He averaged 28 points during a five-game stretch, highlighted by 40 points in a win at Spring Lake Park.

Ray Brau

Hibbing power forward

The town that produced NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale has one of the state’s top big men again. The 6-8 junior averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds through 18 games, including 37 points and 34 points in back-to-back wins vs. Cambridge-Isanti and St. Michael-Albertville.

Carter Brown

Duluth Denfeld small forward

Teaming up with his 6-7 older brother Antonio, Carter Brown, at 6-5, has been a tough inside-outside threat as a junior. He was averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds through Jan. 28, including season highs of 43 points and 18 rebounds.

A.J. Bessler

Nevis power forward

The 6-6 senior had a breakout performance in the Class 1A state semifinals last year with 39 points vs. No. 1 seed Cherry. He could get Nevis back to state again this season. He’s averaging 23 points and 14 rebounds per game.

Nevis’ AJ Bessler (35) leaps to defend a shot against Cherry in the first half of the 2025 MSHSL Class 1A boys basketball semifinal game. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dre Collins

Richfield small forward

Standing 6-4, Collins can finish above the rim and score from all three levels. The Spartans were ranked No. 1 briefly in Class 3A after a 14-0 start, which included their star junior scoring 24 points six times in a seven-game stretch.

Lanadreon Goodwin

Benson center

Two hours west of the Twin Cities in a town of about 3,000, the 6-8 junior seems to be a man among boys using his powerful and explosive frame to grab nearly 15 rebounds a game (No. 3 in the state). He’s had three games with 20 points and 20 rebounds this season.

Eli Hegle

Buffalo combo guard

Leading the most surprising team in the state with 22.5 points per game through Jan. 28, Hegle has the basketball IQ and toughness of a senior. Playing alongside fellow sophomore Thomas Jordan, he has eight games with at least 24 points, including 31 vs. Hopkins and 26 vs. Maple Grove.

Duke King

Tartan small forward

At 6-5, King would be averaging much more than 14 points if he stayed put at North St. Paul. He’s still the Titans’ second-leading scorer behind sophomore star K.J. Wilson. King’s defense in the post is a boost for the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.

Kale Misegades

Henning shooting guard

Arguably the top Mr. Basketball candidate from Greater Minnesota, the Southwest Minnesota State recruit fills up the stat sheet for the No. 1 team in Class 1A. He’s averaged about 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals through a 17-0 start.

Ethan Martin

Belle Plaine small forward

The Tigers were the No. 1 team in Class 2A for a few weeks thanks to Martin, who opened the season with big performance. He scored 33 points vs. Waseca and 41 points vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake at the beginning of a 10-1 start.

Kayden Oakland

Northfield power forward

Oakland is one of three Division I football recruits in Minnesota having a dominant season on the hardwood (joining Pierce Petersohn and Deron Russell). The South Dakota State signee averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals during Northfield’s 15-1 start.

Gavin Roderick

Alexandria shooting guard

The hyper-athletic 6-4 senior can be a crowd-pleasing dunker in the open floor, but he also a memorable shooting performance on Jan. 12 vs. Rocori, going 10-for-10 from three-point range with his second 40-point game of the season.

Luke Roschen

Goodhue shooting guard

Roschen led Goodhue to the Prep Bowl title game as a quarterback, but he’s a better baller. The Southwest Minnesota State recruit is averaging 21 points while leading the No. 1 team in Class 2A to a 15-1 record.

Kellen Troup

Minnehaha Academy power forward

Troup plays like a 6-8 guard at times, but he has also provides an inside presence for the young and talented Red Hawks with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. He had 22 points and 16 rebounds in a win vs. St. Paul Johnson.

Hunter Vinkemeier

Le Sueur-Henderson center

The most dominant center in the state, the 6-10 junior has recorded video game-type numbers all season while averaging 30 points and 20 rebounds. He has six 30-20 games with points and rebounds this season, including highs of 36 points and 26 boards.

