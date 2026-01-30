Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Record-setting game for Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann, a Gophers target, highlights the week.

Maple Grove's Baboucarr Ann (5) on Jan. 27 scored 47 points in a win against Eden Prairie, the highest scoring game in Maple Grove history. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Maple Grove beat previous No. 1 Wayzata but hasn’t been able to call itself the top boys basketball team in Class 4A.

A couple of conference losses and a loss to new No. 1 Tartan earlier this season got in the way of that.

The Crimson still might have the best prospect in Minnesota, though.

Junior guard Baboucarr Ann helped his recruiting profile on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with his 47-point performance in a win against Eden Prairie, the highest scoring game in Maple Grove history. Only East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes has scored more (50) in a game in the metro this season.

Ann, who teams up with senior guard Max Iversen and junior center Jack Thelen for a formidable trio, had his previous season high of 33 points in a Dec. 16 win vs. Alexandria.

Gophers basketball coach Niko Medved has already signed Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson and Tomes in his latest recruiting class, but Ann is the top priority for the U in the 2027 class in Minnesota.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (15-0) Previous: 1

The Titans were beating Metro East opponents by an average of more than 20 points per game before running into a scare with a 72-67 win on Thursday, Jan. 29. Sophomore K.J. Wilson and senior Duke King also combined for 40 points in a big win vs. South St. Paul on Jan. 27.

2. Wayzata (16-2) Previous: 2

The Trojans were so motivated after losing to Maple Grove in early January that they beat three of their next four opponents by an average of 44 points, including 116-51 vs. St. Michael-Albertville. Christian Wiggins’ 33-point game helped Wayzata escape Hopkins by four points on Jan. 23.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 14-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles are on a nine-game winning streak, including the past four games with standout junior guard Malachi Hill recovering from a hand injury. Senior DeAngelo Dungey has stepped up in Hill’s absence while averaging 23 points in his past three games.

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3) Previous: 4

The Raiders’ nine-game winning streak ended with a 99-98 triple-overtime loss to Prior Lake last weekend, but they recovered with back-to-back conference wins by a combined 63 points vs. Woodbury and Stillwater. Another test awaits for CDH at DeLaSalle on Saturday, Jan. 31.

5. Buffalo (15-1) Previous: 5

The Bison are the state’s biggest surprise team this season after beating Maple Grove, Hopkins and Eden Prairie, but they ran into trouble against Wayzata. The Trojans gave Buffalo its first loss on Jan. 6 by 31 points, with the rematch happening Friday, Jan. 30.

6. Richfield (3A, 16-1) Previous: 6

Dre Collins has been sensational this year, but Tyrece Hagler, Waleed Muhammad and Gideon Horne have been the team’s top trio the past few games.

7. Maple Grove (11-4) Previous: 7

The Crimson might need another huge performance from Ann in the rematch vs. Hopkins on Friday, Jan. 30.

8. East Ridge (14-4) Previous: 8

The Raptors have won six consecutive games against Minnesota competition and are below Cretin-Derham Hall in the Suburban East with only one loss in conference play. Cedric Tomes continues to be among the top three scorers in the state at more than 31 points per game.

9. DeLaSalle (3A, 12-2) Previous: 9

The Islanders won six consecutive games after a one-point loss to Richfield on Jan. 3, but they will be challenged in back-to-back home games against Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 31 and Richfield on Feb. 4.

10. Alexandria (11-3) Previous: 10

The Cardinals are on a seven-game winning streak behind the tandem of Mason Witt and Gavin Roderick, who combine to average more than 50 points per game. Witt and Roderick will be needed to lead the Cards in a Friday rematch vs. Willmar.

11. Hopkins (11-6) Previous: 11

The Royals lost three of five games in the Lake Conference entering Friday’s matchup against Maple Grove. The bright spot during a tough stretch has been senior Jayden Moore, who is closing in on the all-time state career assist mark of 1,274.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 14-2) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs are on a seven-game winning streak with their last loss on Jan. 9 against St. Thomas Academy. They’ll look to prove themselves worthy of competing against Tartan (lost by 16 points on Dec. 22) in a rematch Feb. 4 on the road.

13. Rochester Mayo (16-3) Previous: 17

The Spartans won their eighth consecutive game after a big 68-53 win Jan. 27 against Northfield behind 22 points from Elliot Myszkowski. It was his third game with more than 20 points during the win streak.

14. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 13-3) Previous: 13

The Governors suffered a disappointing 73-66 loss Jan. 24 against Orono, but senior big man Kenny Turner still looked dominant with a season-high 30 points in defeat.

15. Eden Prairie (12-4) Previous: 14

Mr. Basketball candidate Hamze Yusuf has been playing well lately. Yusuf, a 6-1 senior guard, has 71 points combined in his previous two games, including 38 points in a loss to Maple Grove.

16. Northfield (3A, 15-2) Previous: 16

The Raiders had their 15-game win streak end Jan. 27 in a loss to Rochester Mayo, but they have a chance to win the conference title behind senior Kayden Oakland.

17. Henning (1A, 17-0) Previous: 18

The Hornets, No. 1 in Class 1A, had their closest game this new year on Jan. 27 with a 70-60 victory over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. Fortunately, Kale Misegades came to the rescue with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

18. Prior Lake (13-4) Previous: 25

The Lakers began the season 1-4 but are on a 12-game winning streak that includes victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and Shakopee. Kolby Thompson is averaging 17 points per game.

19. Mankato East (3A, 12-5) Previous: 19

The Cougars have won seven of their past nine games, with the two losses coming against higher-ranked teams: Northfield and Rochester Mayo. Those losses, however, were by a combined five points.

20. Lakeville South (13-3) Previous: 20

The Cougars had a five-game win streak end on Jan. 23 with a loss to rival Lakeville North. But they bounced back in a big way with a 71-56 win against Farmington on Jan. 27 with five players in double figures.

21. Blaine (16-2) Previous rank: 21

The Bengals opened the season with a 14-0 record before losing consecutive games to Armstrong and St. Paul Central, but Shiloh Ayiteh helped get them back on track with two wins this week.

22. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 14-0) Previous: 22

The Tigers were the only unbeaten team in the Class 2A top 10 entering this week, but they have a Feb. 2 game against defending state champion Albany.

23. Goodhue (2A, 17-1) Previous: 24

The Wildcats ride a 10-game winning streak into the weekend after surviving a test vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76-66 on Jan. 29 behind Luke Roschen’s 21 points.

24. Belle Plaine (2A, 12-2) Previous: 23

The Tigers lost their No. 1 ranking in Class 2A to Goodhue after losing Jan. 20 against Southwest Christian. They dropped to No. 5 in this week’s coaches poll.

25. Montevideo (2A, 15-1) Previous: unranked

The Thunderhawks have a 13-game winning streak since dropping their only game of the season by just two points on Dec. 11 against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. The rematch is on Feb. 17 on the road.

Comments