Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Maple Grove beat previous No. 1 Wayzata but hasn’t been able to call itself the top boys basketball team in Class 4A.

A couple of conference losses and a loss to new No. 1 Tartan earlier this season got in the way of that.

The Crimson still might have the best prospect in Minnesota, though.

Junior guard Baboucarr Ann helped his recruiting profile on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with his 47-point performance in a win against Eden Prairie, the highest scoring game in Maple Grove history. Only East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes has scored more (50) in a game in the metro this season.

Ann, who teams up with senior guard Max Iversen and junior center Jack Thelen for a formidable trio, had his previous season high of 33 points in a Dec. 16 win vs. Alexandria.

Gophers basketball coach Niko Medved has already signed Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson and Tomes in his latest recruiting class, but Ann is the top priority for the U in the 2027 class in Minnesota.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (15-0) Previous: 1