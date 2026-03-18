All-Minnesota 2026 Gymnast of the Year: Lauren Hansen, Monticello

After becoming only the third gymnast in Minnesota history to win back-to-back all-around championships in different classes at the Minnesota State High School League gymnastics state meet, Monticello’s Lauren Hansen admitted she harbored a few lingering doubts.

Not in her abilities. She was confident in those. Rather, she was unsure about the variables that are an everyday part of gymnastics.

“Having confidence is a big part of having success in gymnastics,” Hansen said. “You need it. But there’s also the fact that you’re being judged in front of a crowd of people. A little doubt can set in.”

Already having a Class 1A all-around title to her credit, Hansen said her teammates, coaches and supporters were steadfast in their support as she took aim at a second title. That support proved to be the backbone for her championship performance in February.

Hansen, the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Gymnast of the Year, led Monticello to the Class 2A team championship. The Magic’s score of 148.725 was a whopping 4.25 team points ahead of runner-up Owatonna.

Individually, Hansen won the all-around with a 38.6, two-tenths of a point ahead of Laney Schwellenbach of East Ridge. Hansen finished first on the uneven bars, third on the balance beam and was fourth in the vault and the floor exercise.

“Before the meet, everyone was telling me that I had it in the bag, but I wasn’t that confident,” Hansen conceded. “I definitely think I was surprised. I’m so thankful for my teammates, coaches and parents.”

Hansen’s gymnastics career may not be over. She is headed to Wisconsin-La Crosse to run track — she specializes in the long jump and the triple jump — but she’s considering gymnastics, too.