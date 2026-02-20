Monticello gymnastics wins Class 2A team championship in first season with the big schools

For the Monticello girls gymnastics team, this year’s Class 2A team tournament was about more than simply winning a state title. It was about doing more than anyone, except themselves, expected.

On Friday, Monticello, which last year competed against the state’s smallest schools in Class 1A, won the big-school team title with a score of 148.725.

Owatonna, the 2025 champs, fought off injuries all season and finished second

Last year, the Magic placed second in the team competition to Class 1A champion Detroit Lakes. Beating the Lakers was the original goal, until the MSHSL hurled a curveball late last summer.

Monticello was being moved up to Class 2A based on student enrollment.

Competing against the bigger schools wasn’t supposed to be part of the equation.

“At that time, we were so intimidated,” Monticello senior Lauren Hansen said. “Those schools are so big. We just couldn’t believe that we got moved up.”

Surprised? Sure. Perhaps even shocked. But never intimidated. The Monticello gymnasts knew they were good. Now it was time to prove it.