Monticello’s Lauren Hansen wins Class 2A all-around title

Most view the top of podium at the high school gymnastics state meet as simply a place to honor success. Unbeknownst to gymnastics fans at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, it’s also a reflection of their efforts.

At the Class 2A individual competition Saturday, Monticello’s Lauren Hansen won the all-around competition with a score of 38.6, completing a tournament which saw her mount the podium twice. Monticello won the team championship Friday.

East Ridge senior Laney Schwellenbach was the all-around runner-up with a score of 38.4.

Hansen also won an individual event championship, taking first in the uneven bars. North St. Paul. Hopkins’ senior NyahSymone Britt won the vault and North St. Paul/Tartan senior Sydney Johnson won twice, taking first in the floor exercise and the balance beam. Johnson finished third in the all-around with a score of 38.35.

Saturday was about more than just wins and losses. Hansen, Schwellenbach and Johnson each had very personal responses to their performances Saturday.

For Hansen, she was dealing with the self-imposed pressure of bettering a previous performance. She won the all-around as a Class 1A gymnast in 2025. Only one gymnast had won titles in both classes prior to Saturday: Rogers Sabrina Hoover won Class 1A in 2009 and 2A in 2010 and 2011.

“I felt more pressure this year because I felt like I had to defend my title,” she said “But moving up class, it was another level higher. So, I just trained harder throughout the season.”

Schwellenbach entered the meet as a favorite for the all-around, but at the meet’s end she fell off the balance beam, her last event of the meet and usually one of her best, costing her a chance at the title. Her maturity and composure were obvious after the fall.