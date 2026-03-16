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Boys basketball state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

The brackets for four classifications, seeded 1-8, will be announced March 17. The quarterfinals begin March 24.

Albany celebrates their victory against Waseca in the 2025 Class 2A boys basketball championship game at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota high school winter sports season concludes with the boys basketball state tournament March 24-28. Games will be played at Target Center and Williams Arena, with consolation games taking place at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia (St. Paul).

Wayzata and Albany are looking to repeat as champions in Class 4A and 2A, respectively.

Alexandria won the 3A title last season but was moved up to 4A this season. The Cardinals advanced to the state tournament as winners of Section 8.

The only defending champion that will not repeat is Dawson-Boyd. Last year’s Class 1A champion was eliminated in the section tournament quarterfinal round.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to attend

The tournament begins Tuesday, March 24, at Target Center with the Class 4A quarterfinals, with games scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The day concludes with Class 2A games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The second day of the tournament, March 25, continues at Williams Arena, with the Class 3A quarterfinals at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The last two games scheduled for the day are the remaining 2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, March 26, at Target Center, the Class 1A quarterfinals are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. At Williams Arena, the 3A semifinals are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. and the 4A semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

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The Class 1A semifinals are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. and the 2A semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Williams Arena.

The four class state championships take place Saturday, March 28, at Williams Arena, beginning with the Class 1A final at 11 a.m. The 3A final is scheduled for 1 p.m, followed by the 2A final for 5 p.m. and the 4A final for 8 p.m.

Tickets

Related Coverage

Tickets can be purchased here. Adult tickets cost $17.50 and student tickets cost $11.50 for games at Target Center and Williams Arena.

Tickets for games at Concordia are $14 for adults and $10 for students.

Programs are available online here.

How to Watch

The quarterfinals will stream on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription is $12 and an annual subscription is $33. The championship semifinal and final rounds are available on television on Ch. 45.

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About the Author

Joe Gunther

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