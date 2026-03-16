Boys basketball state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

The Minnesota high school winter sports season concludes with the boys basketball state tournament March 24-28. Games will be played at Target Center and Williams Arena, with consolation games taking place at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia (St. Paul).

Wayzata and Albany are looking to repeat as champions in Class 4A and 2A, respectively.

Alexandria won the 3A title last season but was moved up to 4A this season. The Cardinals advanced to the state tournament as winners of Section 8.

The only defending champion that will not repeat is Dawson-Boyd. Last year’s Class 1A champion was eliminated in the section tournament quarterfinal round.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to attend

The tournament begins Tuesday, March 24, at Target Center with the Class 4A quarterfinals, with games scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The day concludes with Class 2A games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The second day of the tournament, March 25, continues at Williams Arena, with the Class 3A quarterfinals at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The last two games scheduled for the day are the remaining 2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, March 26, at Target Center, the Class 1A quarterfinals are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. At Williams Arena, the 3A semifinals are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. and the 4A semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.