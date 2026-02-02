Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 12

With the state tournament a little more than a month away, the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll is taking shape.

The latest poll released Sunday, Feb. 1, had little but notable movement, the biggest being the inclusion of undefeated Menahga. The Braves are in the top 10 for the first time this season after entering the Class 2A poll at No. 10. Also new to the Class 2A top 10 is Foley at No. 9.

In other classifications, Lakeville South was voted back into the 4A top 10, tying for No. 10 with Monticello.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (16-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (18-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (17-2). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Maple Grove (14-4). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Minnetonka (17-3). Previous rank: No. 5