Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 12

The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll has Lakeville South back in the Class 4A top 10, tying for No. 10 with Monticello.

Marshall's Taleigha Bigler dribbles against Benilde-St. Margaret's during the 2025 Class 3A girls basketball state title game. Marshall is ranked fourth, just behind BSM, in the latest coaches poll. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With the state tournament a little more than a month away, the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll is taking shape.

The latest poll released Sunday, Feb. 1, had little but notable movement, the biggest being the inclusion of undefeated Menahga. The Braves are in the top 10 for the first time this season after entering the Class 2A poll at No. 10. Also new to the Class 2A top 10 is Foley at No. 9.

In other classifications, Lakeville South was voted back into the 4A top 10, tying for No. 10 with Monticello.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (16-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (18-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (17-2). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Maple Grove (14-4). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Minnetonka (17-3). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Rochester Mayo (20-1). Previous rank: No. 6

7. East Ridge (18-3). Previous rank: No. 7

8. Eastview (15-5). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Forest Lake (17-4). Previous rank: No. T10

T10. Monticello (18-3). Previous rank: No. 9

T10. Lakeville South (12-8). Previous rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Orono (16-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Stewartville (18-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-4). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Marshall (16-3). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hill-Murray (16-2). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (14-7). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Byron (15-4). Previous rank: No. 7

8. Delano (15-6). Previous rank: No. 9

9. Northfield (16-4). Previous rank: No. 8

10. DeLaSalle (12-6). Previous rank: No. 10

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (15-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (15-5). Previous rank: No. 2

3. New London-Spicer (19-0). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Duluth Marshall (13-5). Previous rank: No. 4

T5. Red Wing (18-4). Previous rank: No. 5

T5. Perham (18-2). Previous rank: No. T6

7. Rochester Lourdes (16-5). Previous rank: No. T6

8. Fairmont (18-1). Previous rank: No. 9

9. Foley (15-2). Previous rank: Unranked

10. Menahga (17-0). Previous rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (19-0). Previous rank: No. 1

3. Kelliher-Northome (16-1). Previous rank: No. 3

3. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (18-2). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (17-1). Previous rank: No. 2

5. Hillcrest Lutheran (18-2). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Central Minnesota Christian (15-2). Previous rank: No. T8

7. Mayer Lutheran (14-5). Previous rank: No. 6

8. Hayfield (17-4). Previous rank: No. T8

9. Braham (13-5). Previous rank: No. 7

10. Hills-Beaver Creek (17-3). Previous rank: No. 10

