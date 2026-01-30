Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

What’s a better way to prove you deserve the No. 1 spot in the latest Minnesota Top 25 than beating one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state title?

How about beating two?

On Friday, Jan. 23, Wayzata defeated Hopkins, the previous No. 1 team, 61-52 in a scrappy, physical matchup. Then the Trojans beat Minnetonka 78-63 with a season-high 32 points from senior guard/forward Kate Amelotte.

It’s an impressive streak of victories, but the Trojans’ journey through a stacked Lake Conference is far from over. Wayzata will face both teams again before the end of the regular season — Hopkins on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Minnetonka on Friday, Feb. 20.

Wayzata also shares a section with Hopkins, the defending Class 4A state champion, meaning only one of those two teams can make it to state. Hopkins has dominated the Section 6 playoffs the past 11 years, beating Wayzata in the past seven section championship games.

That takes care of No. 1. Here’s how the rest of the power rankings shake out.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (15-3) Previous: No. 3