Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Wayzata becomes only the second team to hold the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 this season.

Wayzata junior guard Annika Kieser defends Hopkins junior guard Jaliyah Diggs in the Trojans 61-52 victory over the Royals on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

What’s a better way to prove you deserve the No. 1 spot in the latest Minnesota Top 25 than beating one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state title?

How about beating two?

On Friday, Jan. 23, Wayzata defeated Hopkins, the previous No. 1 team, 61-52 in a scrappy, physical matchup. Then the Trojans beat Minnetonka 78-63 with a season-high 32 points from senior guard/forward Kate Amelotte.

It’s an impressive streak of victories, but the Trojans’ journey through a stacked Lake Conference is far from over. Wayzata will face both teams again before the end of the regular season — Hopkins on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Minnetonka on Friday, Feb. 20.

Wayzata also shares a section with Hopkins, the defending Class 4A state champion, meaning only one of those two teams can make it to state. Hopkins has dominated the Section 6 playoffs the past 11 years, beating Wayzata in the past seven section championship games.

That takes care of No. 1. Here’s how the rest of the power rankings shake out.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are noted in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (15-3) Previous: No. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

The aforementioned wins over Hopkins and Minnetonka. Need we say more? The Trojans are only the second team to hold the No. 1 spot this year.

2. Hopkins (16-2) Previous: No. 1

The Royals bounced back from their loss to Wayzata with an 85-47 win over Edina. Junior guard Jaliyah Diggs and junior forward Erma Walker both hit 1,000 career points in the span of the week.

Recent Coverage

3. Providence Academy (2A, 13-3) Previous: 2

After scoring 47 points in the Lions’ 93-56 victory over Minnehaha Academy, senior guard Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) is just seven points away from becoming the third Minnesota girls basketball player to score 5,000 in her career.

Watch the replay of the Lions’ win over Minnehaha Academy here.

4. Maple Grove (13-3) Previous: 4

Senior guard Sienna Mayer’s 21 points helped the Crimson to a 80-67 win against Edina, which Maple Grove followed up with a 66-39 victory over Eden Prairie.

5. Rosemount (16-1) Previous: 5

The Irish are back on track with three wins this week, including a 79-64 defeat of Lakeville North. Junior guard Amisha Ramlall (Minnesota) led all scorers with 19 points.

6. Minnetonka (16-3) Previous: 6

Sophomore Ari Peterson’s 22 points were a game high in the Skippers’ 79-51 over Buffalo, before Minnetonka lost to Wayzata.

7. Rochester Mayo (19-1) Previous: 7

After trailing at the half against Northfield, the Spartans put up 39 second-half points — including 21 of sophomore guard Amelia Mills’ 33 — to get the win, 64-52.

Watch Mayo take on crosstown rival Rochester John Marshall on Feb. 2.

8. Orono (3A, 16-2) Previous: 8

The Moore sisters combined for 52 points to beat Waconia 82-71. That’s 32 for senior guard Mya Moore (Creighton) and another 12 for sophomore guard Ally.

9. East Ridge (18-3) Previous: 10

The Raptors beat White Bear Lake and Irondale this week and are getting a stellar senior season out of guard Vienna Murray (Oklahoma), who scored 21 to beat the Bears.

10. Stewartville (3A, 16-1) Previous: 12

The Tigers took down another solid Class 3A opponent, Byron, 76-58, then beat Rochester Lourdes 86-57.

11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 14-4) Previous: 13

Junior guards Sydney Fridley (13 points) and Alivia Bell (16 points) took turns leading the Red Knights in wins over Cretin-Derham Hall and Chaska.

12. Marshall (3A, 15-2) Previous: 16

Marshall makes its move among Class 3A contenders after the Tigers’ 100-85 win over Hill-Murray. Senior guard Reese Drake (Southwest Minnesota State volleyball) scored 40 points.

13. Hill-Murray (3A, 15-2) Previous: 9

In the Pioneers’ loss to Marshall, sisters Mya and Ashlee Wilson scored a total of 69 points — 36 for Mya and 33 for Ashlee. Sophomore guard Sarah Poepard‘s 17 points led the way in a win over North St. Paul.

14. Monticello (17-3) Previous: 14

The Magic’s win streak extends to 11 with a 86-23 win over Chisago Lakes.

15. Eastview (14-5) Previous: 11

The Lightning lost their game against Prior Lake and edged Eagan 65-64 thanks to 21 points from senior guard Clara Goodman.

16. Waconia (14-5) Previous: 15

Though four Wildcats hit double figures, they lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, a conference foe in the tough Metro West.

17. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 14-5) Previous: 17

Another week, another milestone for senior guard Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota). She is now the state’s all-time leading scorer in girls or boys basketball after a 38-point performance in an 80-42 win over Pine City.

18. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 14-7) Previous: 18

The Raiders followed their loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s with conference wins over Stillwater and Woodbury.

Stream Cretin-Derham Hall’s matchup against Roseville on Feb. 6.

19. Lakeville South (11-7) Previous: 25

Freshman guard Macie Henrikson came off the bench to score 17 points in the Cougars’ 63-56 over rival Lakeville North. She also scored a team-high 19 in their 69-62 victory over Farmington.

20. Duluth Marshall (2A, 12-5) Previous: 19

The Hilltoppers reached triple digits for the third time this season with a 111-61 win over Princeton. Sophomore guard Chloe Johnson scored 41 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had 10 steals, while junior guard Morgan Lucero added 22 points.

Replay Duluth Marshall’s game against Princeton here.

21. Prior Lake (9-10) Previous: 23

The Lakers, having already racked up some of the state’s biggest rankings upsets, got another with a 75-62 victory over Eastview. The team’s leading scorer, junior guard Toni Fisher, scored 27 points to help the Lakers put up the most points against defensively-sound Eastview since the Lightning played Rosemount on Dec. 19.

22. Delano (3A, 14-6) Previous: 21

Ten players sank at least one bucket in Delano’s 87-41 win over Hutchinson. Senior guard Abbie Pietila (Michigan Tech) led with a team-high 25 points.

23. Chanhassen (12-6) Previous: 24

After a postponed game against Orono, that’s now two weeks in a row with no game action for the Storm.

24. Elk River (14-5) Previous: 20

The Elks split their two games this week, beating Andover but leaving Champlin Park with a loss.

25. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A, 18-0) Previous: unranked

The undefeated and top team in Class 1A is averaging 81.5 points per game, with sophomore guard Izzy Wiita, junior guard Anna Neyens and freshman guard Farrah Thomas all averaging 12 or more points.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Maddyn Greenway joins 5,000-point club, becoming third girls basketball player to accomplish feat

Strib Varsity

Strib Varsity talks all things Minnesota basketball with Vineeta Sawkar

Strib Varsity

Comments