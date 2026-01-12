Skip to main content
Wrestling class-by-class team state rankings

In girls team wrestling rankings, Apple Valley and Forest Lake swapped spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

New Prague’s Lawson Elder, left, wrestles St. Michael-Albertville’s Grant Bergeron during the 121-pound Class 3A MSHSL state tournament on Mar. 1, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Moorhead was part of a big shakeup in The Guillotine’s Minnesota Class 3A wrestling rankings.

The Spuds went from unranked to No. 6 and three teams moved up or down in this week’s poll.

Willmar suffered the biggest drop, sliding from No. 6 to No. 10. Bemidji also dropped more than one spot, falling to No. 7 from No. 5. Mounds View (No. 7 to No. 5) and Elk River (No. 10 to No. 9) were the beneficiaries.

Pierz is the only other new team in the ranking released Jan. 8. Pierz joined Class 2A at No. 9.

The girls team ranking had the most changes. The most notable change was Apple Valley and Forest Lake swapping spots at No. 1 and No. 2. The Eagles overtook the Rangers for the top spot.

The other changes in the girls’ poll were St. Michael-Albertville and Hastings switching places to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Milaca/Faith Christian moving up to No. 8 swapping with Bemidji at No. 9. Chatfield was not ranked in the last poll, but they claimed the No. 10 spot this week.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Jan. 8.

Class 3A

1. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Shakopee. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Hastings. Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Mounds View. Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Moorhead. Previous Rank: unranked

7. Bemidji. Previous Rank: No. 5

8. Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Elk River. Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Willmar. Previous Rank: No. 6

Class 2A

1. Simley. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Kasson-Mantorville. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Grand Rapids. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. New Prague. Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Watertown-Mayer. Previous Rank: No. 6

6. New Ulm. Previous Rank: No. 4

7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Little Falls. Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Pierz. Previous Rank: unranked

10. Perham. Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Staples-Motley. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Chatfield. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Kenyon-Wanamingo. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Holdingford. Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Minneota. Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Canby. Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Paynesville. Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Le Sueur-Henderson. Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Jackson County Central. Previous Rank: No. 8

10. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. Previous Rank: No. 10

Girls

1. Apple Valley. Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Forest Lake. Previous Rank: No. 1

3. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Hastings. Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Sauk Centre-Melrose. Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Brainerd. Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Mora. Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Milaca/Faith Christian. Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Bemidji. Previous Rank: No. 8

10. Chatfield. Previous Rank: unranked

