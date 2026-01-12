Wrestling class-by-class team state rankings

Moorhead was part of a big shakeup in The Guillotine’s Minnesota Class 3A wrestling rankings.

The Spuds went from unranked to No. 6 and three teams moved up or down in this week’s poll.

Willmar suffered the biggest drop, sliding from No. 6 to No. 10. Bemidji also dropped more than one spot, falling to No. 7 from No. 5. Mounds View (No. 7 to No. 5) and Elk River (No. 10 to No. 9) were the beneficiaries.

Pierz is the only other new team in the ranking released Jan. 8. Pierz joined Class 2A at No. 9.

The girls team ranking had the most changes. The most notable change was Apple Valley and Forest Lake swapping spots at No. 1 and No. 2. The Eagles overtook the Rangers for the top spot.

The other changes in the girls’ poll were St. Michael-Albertville and Hastings switching places to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Milaca/Faith Christian moving up to No. 8 swapping with Bemidji at No. 9. Chatfield was not ranked in the last poll, but they claimed the No. 10 spot this week.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Jan. 8.

Class 3A

1. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous Rank: No. 1