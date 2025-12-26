Wrestling class-by-class team state rankings

Newcomers highlight the latest top 10 for the three boys classes and girls wrestling rankings from The Guillotine.

The biggest shakeup came in Class 2A. New Ulm and New Prague entered the rankings at No. 4 and t No. 5. Little Falls joined the top 10 at No. 8 and Foley at No. 10.

The backend of the Class 3A Top 10 are all newcomers to the ranking. Wayzata, Brainerd and Elk River fell at the No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.

Sauk Centre-Melrose made a big climb into the top 10 in the girls ranking at No. 5. The lone new entrant into the boys Class 1A ranking is Le Sueur-Henderson at No. 9.

Three more teams rose in the top 10. Watertown-Mayer, Canby and Paynesville moved up three spots each in their respective rankings. Watertown-Mayer moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in boys 2A, Canby moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in 1A and Paynesville moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in 1A.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Dec. 23.

Class 3A boys

1. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous: No. 1

2. Stillwater. Previous: No. 2