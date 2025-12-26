Skip to main content
Wrestling class-by-class team state rankings

St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Staples-Motely are still ranked No. 1 for Class 3A, 2A and 1A as of Dec. 23.

The St. Michael-Albertville wrestling team, shown in 2024, is the two-time defending Class 3A champion. The Knights have depth for a three-peat. (Matt Blewett/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Newcomers highlight the latest top 10 for the three boys classes and girls wrestling rankings from The Guillotine.

The biggest shakeup came in Class 2A. New Ulm and New Prague entered the rankings at No. 4 and t No. 5. Little Falls joined the top 10 at No. 8 and Foley at No. 10.

The backend of the Class 3A Top 10 are all newcomers to the ranking. Wayzata, Brainerd and Elk River fell at the No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.

Sauk Centre-Melrose made a big climb into the top 10 in the girls ranking at No. 5. The lone new entrant into the boys Class 1A ranking is Le Sueur-Henderson at No. 9.

Three more teams rose in the top 10. Watertown-Mayer, Canby and Paynesville moved up three spots each in their respective rankings. Watertown-Mayer moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in boys 2A, Canby moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in 1A and Paynesville moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in 1A.

The rankings were compiled by the Guillotine on Dec. 23.

Class 3A boys

1. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous: No. 1

2. Stillwater. Previous: No. 2

3. Shakopee. Previous: No. 3

4. Hastings. Previous: No. 4

5. Bemidji. Previous: No. 5

6. Willmar. Previous: No. 7

7. Mounds View. Previous: No. 6

8. Wayzata. Previous: unranked

9. Brainerd. Previous: unranked

10. Elk River. Previous: unranked

Class 2A boys

1. Simley. Previous: No. 1

2. Kasson-Mantorville. Previous: No. 2

3. Grand Rapids. Previous: No. 3

4. New Ulm. Previous: unranked

5. New Prague. Previous: unranked

6. Watertown-Mayer. Previous: No. 9

7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Previous: No. 4

8. Little Falls. Previous: unranked

9. Perham. Previous: No. 5

10. Foley. Previous: unranked

Class 1A boys

1. Staples-Motley. Previous: No. 1

2. Chatfield. Previous: No. 2

3. Kenyon-Wanamingo. Previous: No. 4

4. Holdingford. Previous: No. 3

5. Minneota. Previous: No. 6

6. Canby. Previous: No. 9

7. Paynesville. Previous: No. 10

8. Jackson County Central. Previous: No. 5

9. Le Sueur-Henderson. Previous: unranked

10. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. Previous: No. 8

Girls

1. Forest Lake. Previous: No. 1

2. Apple Valley. Previous: No. 2

3. Hastings. Previous: No. 3

4. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous: No. 4

5. Sauk Centre-Melrose. Previous: unranked

6. Brainerd. Previous: No. 7

7. Mora. Previous: No. 5

8. Bemidji. Previous: No. 8

9. Milaca/Faith Christian. Previous: No. 6

10. Sartell. Previous: No. 10

Joe Gunther

