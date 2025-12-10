We drove 5½ hours in a snowstorm Tuesday night for Game 2 of our Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour. Some might say we are borderline crazy, but in the end, this trip was well worth it.

We drove from Minneapolis to Duluth Marshall high school to watch one of the nation’s top basketball prospects, Chloe Johnson. ESPN has Johnson ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the country for the class of 2028.

Not only did Johnson finish with a game-high 25 points on Tuesday night against Rock Ridge, but she also had a terrific ankle-breaking move that got the home crowd on its feet. I’ve watched countless high school basketball games in recent years, and that was one of the best highlights I’ve seen.