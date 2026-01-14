Assistant coach Kerry Sutherland’s cancer battle inspires ‘fight’ mentality for Hopkins

Hopkins boys basketball assistant coach Kerry Sutherland made an interesting observation the first time he was invited into the home of longtime Royals coach Ken Novak Jr.

For all of Novak’s victories and state titles during a storied career that started at Blaine in 1982, the coach’s home didn’t display many signs of a basketball life.

During a 40-plus-year career, Novak has won eight state championships, including his last two titles with Sutherland by his side in 2016 and 2019.

Sutherland decided to put together a scrapbook that would help Novak remember some of those fond championship memories.

Being part of the Royals family means everything to Sutherland. So much so that being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2025 hasn’t kept him away from the team. Despite the diagnosis, he hasn’t missed a game this season. On the mornings he undergoes chemotherapy treatment, he will still show up for practice that night.

His presence has been inspiring.

“I’m going to show them I’m going to fight through some of the toughest adversity to be there for them,” Sutherland said before a practice in early January.