Assistant coach Kerry Sutherland’s cancer battle inspires ‘fight’ mentality for Hopkins

Novak had won six state titles, including three straight from 2009 to 2011, but he was looking to fill a key role on his staff in 2013. Sutherland, at that time, was a Life Time, Inc. director, but his résumé included a six-year coaching stint at St. Bernard’s in St. Paul during the 2000s, which included coaching Trevor Mbakwe, later a Gophers standout.
“We were able to integrate very well,” Novak said. “Our psyches are very similar. Kerry’s great with kids. We worked with a lot of great guys around us. It’s just been fun.”
One of Sutherland’s fondest memories at Hopkins is coaching alongside Novak and Novak’s late father, Ken Sr. Together, the trio coached great teams and players, including Amir Coffey, Zeke Nnaji and Kerwin Walton. Coffey, a former Gophers star, and Nnaji are currently playing in the NBA, with Coffey in Milwaukee and Nnaji in Denver.
“It’s a great program, and he’s a great coach,” Sutherland said about Novak Jr. “It was a big honor for me to coach with him and his dad.”
Another great memory for Sutherland was flying to Nigeria last April to help Nnaji’s basketball foundation host a four-day clinic. He can be seen on a social media video posted from the African youth camp doing push-ups effortlessly. It mirrored his fitness aptitude even after his first chemotherapy session.
Sutherland is a leader and motivator who has taught toughness and grit to players. His cancer battle challenged his own resolve like nothing before. He was concerned early on that he could no longer coach basketball.
