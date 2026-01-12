Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 6

Three teams that won state titles last season are not ranked within the top five of their respective classifications in the Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 12

Alexandria, which won the Class 3A title last year and is now playing in 4A, is ranked No. 9; Albany is ranked No. 8 in 2A and Dawson-Boyd is ranked No. 10 in 1A.

Pequot Lakes made the biggest jump of any team featured in the polls. The Patriots climbed from No. 8 to No. 5 in Class 2A. Also making a move in 2A was Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Cougars moved from No. 10 to No. 7.

No other team moved more than two spots. Pelican Rapids (from No. 8 to No. 6) and Central Minnesota Christian (No. 9 to No. 7) made the two-spot climb in Class 1A while Willmar moved up two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 3A.

Class 4A and Class 2A had two new teams enter the top 10. Blaine entered the 4A ranking at No. 8 and Alexandria returned to the poll at No. 9. New to the Class 2A rankings are Southwest Christian at No. 9 and Annandale at No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2). Previous Rank: No. 5