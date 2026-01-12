Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 6

Pequot Lakes made the biggest jump of any team featured in the coaches polls while Blaine entered the Class 4A top 10 at No. 8.

Dawson-Boyd, the defending Class 1A state champion, is ranked No. 10 in the most recent 1A top 10 statewide coaches poll. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Three teams that won state titles last season are not ranked within the top five of their respective classifications in the Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 12

Alexandria, which won the Class 3A title last year and is now playing in 4A, is ranked No. 9; Albany is ranked No. 8 in 2A and Dawson-Boyd is ranked No. 10 in 1A.

Pequot Lakes made the biggest jump of any team featured in the polls. The Patriots climbed from No. 8 to No. 5 in Class 2A. Also making a move in 2A was Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Cougars moved from No. 10 to No. 7.

No other team moved more than two spots. Pelican Rapids (from No. 8 to No. 6) and Central Minnesota Christian (No. 9 to No. 7) made the two-spot climb in Class 1A while Willmar moved up two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 3A.

Class 4A and Class 2A had two new teams enter the top 10. Blaine entered the 4A ranking at No. 8 and Alexandria returned to the poll at No. 9. New to the Class 2A rankings are Southwest Christian at No. 9 and Annandale at No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

4. Maple Grove (8-3). Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Farmington (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Hopkins (10-3). Previous Rank: No. 10

7. Buffalo (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Blaine (11-0). Previous Rank: unranked

9. Alexandria (6-3). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Moorhead (11-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

Class 3A

1. Richfield (12-0). Previous Rank: 1

2. Totino-Grace (7-2). Previous Rank: 2

3. DeLaSalle (7-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. St. Paul Johnson (8-0). Previous Rank: 4

5. Northfield (11-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Mahtomedi (8-2). Previous Rank: 5

7. Willmar (10-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Mankato East (8-4). Previous Rank: 7

9. Becker (8-2). Previous Rank: 8

10. Orono (6-4). Previous Rank: 10

Class 2A

1. Belle Plaine (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Morris (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Goodhue (11-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Montevideo (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Pequot Lakes (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

6. Holy Family (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

8. Albany (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Southwest Christian (7-3). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Annandale (7-2). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Henning (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Red Lake County (10-0). Previous Rank: No. T2

3. Cherry (11-2). Previous Rank: No. T2

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (13-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Hills-Beaver Creek (10-0). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Pelican Rapids (9-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

7. Central Minnesota Christian (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Nevis (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Wabasso (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Dawson-Boyd (10-2). Previous Rank: No. 6

Joe Gunther

