Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: Tartan tops Mahtomedi in boys basketball to stay undefeated

The Titans have won 48 regular-season games in a row over the past three seasons.

Tartan boys basketball players cheer on their team during the Titans' home game against Mahtomedi on Wednesday night, Feb. 4, 2026. (Joe Doerrer/Strictly Bball)
By Joe Doerrer

Strictly Bball, for Strib Varsity

The Tartan boys basketball team came into its matchup with Mahtomedi on Wednesday night, Feb. 4, undefeated. And it stayed that way with a 78-56 victory over the Zephyrs.

The Titans have wins this season over top teams such as Maple Grove and Hopkins and had won 47 straight regular-season games dating back to February 2024.

This was the eighth stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, my first time at Tartan this season, and I was excited to see what makes this team special.

The answer was clear within the first few minutes: This team plays with unmatched energy, especially on its home floor. From the first two points of the game, which were a Duke King fast-break throwdown, the Titans were relentless and disciplined on defense and were making all the right plays on offense — all while their entire bench and home crowd gave them unwavering engagement and energy.

Mahtomedi is a talented team, and its leading scorer, Willie Roelofs, was getting buckets down low. He finished with a game-high 28 points.

Zephyrs point guard Mark Graff is also a sound offensive player, and he added 20 points.

But Tartan’s athleticism, fly-around defense and three-point shooting were too much. Sophomore KJ Wilson had a great second half to finish with 19 points, and senior leader Tyrel Pride finished with 18 points.

Tartan wins this one 78-56 to move to 17-0 on the season and extend its regular-season winning streak to 48.

Joe Doerrer

