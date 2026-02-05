The Tartan boys basketball team came into its matchup with Mahtomedi on Wednesday night, Feb. 4, undefeated. And it stayed that way with a 78-56 victory over the Zephyrs.

The Titans have wins this season over top teams such as Maple Grove and Hopkins and had won 47 straight regular-season games dating back to February 2024.

This was the eighth stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, my first time at Tartan this season, and I was excited to see what makes this team special.

The answer was clear within the first few minutes: This team plays with unmatched energy, especially on its home floor. From the first two points of the game, which were a Duke King fast-break throwdown, the Titans were relentless and disciplined on defense and were making all the right plays on offense — all while their entire bench and home crowd gave them unwavering engagement and energy.

Mahtomedi is a talented team, and its leading scorer, Willie Roelofs, was getting buckets down low. He finished with a game-high 28 points.

Zephyrs point guard Mark Graff is also a sound offensive player, and he added 20 points.

But Tartan’s athleticism, fly-around defense and three-point shooting were too much. Sophomore KJ Wilson had a great second half to finish with 19 points, and senior leader Tyrel Pride finished with 18 points.

Tartan wins this one 78-56 to move to 17-0 on the season and extend its regular-season winning streak to 48.