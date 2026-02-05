MSHSL stands firm on not changing transgender athlete policy

A top official at the Minnesota State High School League reiterated Thursday that the nonprofit will not change its policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls high school sports.

The directive from the federal government to change the state’s decade-old policy conflicts with state law, MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said.

It’s a stance the MSHSL has held since February 2025, when an executive order signed by President Donald Trump banned transgender people from participating in girls and women sports.

“They have requested the league to sign an agreement which would indicate a changing of policy in a number of those aspects which, by state law, would not be something that’s possible for us in Minnesota,” Martens said.

Minnesota’s Human Rights Act bans discrimination against protected classes, including discrimination based on gender identity. The Minnesota Legislature added “gender identity” as a protected class in 2023.

The MSHSL board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. State law had already permitted girls to compete in boys sports.

The MSHSL and other athletic organizations were initially given 60 days to reconstruct a policy, something the MSHSL and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) have refused to do. This past September, the federal government determined the state was in violation of Title IX.

In January, the federal case involving Minnesota’s Title IX violation was referred to the Department of Justice, the federal agency responsible for enforcing nationwide laws.