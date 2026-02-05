How to watch Minnesota’s best skiers at Giants Ridge

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

With two individual defending champions unlikely to compete in postseason races — two-time defending boys Nordic state champion Logan Drevlow has been out all season because of injuries and two-time defending girls Nordic state champion Linnea Ousdigian is competing for the U.S. at the U18 Scandinavian SuperTrip in Europe — there is plenty of drama and intrigue.

The Minnesota State High School League winter sports state tournament season begins with the Alpine and Nordic skiing competitions at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 10-12.

How to attend

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Alpine skiing race will begin with the first run at 10 a.m. The second run will be at 1 p.m. The awards presentation will be at 3:30 p.m. On Feb. 11, the Nordic team Sprint/Classic race will begin with qualification races at 11 a.m. The final races will begin at 2:15 p.m. The awards presentation will follow the boys final. On Feb. 12, the Nordic individual Pursuit will begin with the freestyle interval start at 10 a.m. The classic pursuit will begin at 2 p.m. The awards presentation will follow the girls classic pursuit.

A detailed schedule for the alpine race can be found here.

A detailed schedule for the Nordic races can be found here.

Tickets are not required to attend. Programs are available online here.

How to watch

All three days of the meet are available to stream on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription is $12, and an annual subscription is $33.