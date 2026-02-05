Another Critchley is helping turn around Roseville boys basketball

During a recent interview with Strib Varsity, Roseville boys basketball coach Tom Critchley Jr., had to apologize.

He had to delay an interview because he’d promised some Roseville fourth graders that he’d be there to see their tournament game.

Those fourth graders, and other kids from the community, have been coming out strong to see a turnaround season for the Roseville varsity.

The Raiders finished 10-17 last season and four years ago, were 6-21. This season, the Raiders won eight of 10 games that left them with a record of 10-6 heading into a Feb. 4 home game vs. Minneapolis Southwest.

“We have really good kids,” Critchley said, noting that he has 11 seniors. “They’re believing in what we’re teaching them, and we’ve found a style that’s allowing us to be a little more successful than people thought going into the season.”

This is Critchley’s first year coaching the Raiders but certainly not the first for his family.

His father, Tom Critchley Sr., led the Raiders to the 1997 state tournament, and his younger brother, Ted Critchley, was at the helm the last time the team reached the state tournament, in 2015.

“I get to walk by both of their pictures [in the trophy case] every day,” Tom Jr., said.